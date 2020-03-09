E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man charged with three counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving after collision in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 09:20 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:20 09 March 2020

Poilce cordoned off the area Picture: ARCHANT

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a group of pedestrians were allegedly driven into in Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened in St Helen's Street in the early hours of Sunday morning and was thought to have been linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of men outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

One man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

A third male pedestrian was also said to have involved in the collision.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, has been charged with dangerous driving and three counts of attempted murder.

Broughton is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning.

Most Read

Why this family is packing up life in Ipswich for a gap year in south east Asia

Amy and John Clarke looking at the map with their kids Finley, Caitlin and William Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

College friends to open dream cafe in home town

Owners of The Crescent Cafe in Felixstowe, Lewis Clarke and Daniel Ward Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is shocking’ - community reaction to Audi crash outside Ipswich pub

Poilce cordoned off the area of the crash Picture: ARCHANT

No cases in Suffolk as five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the east of England

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Litter picker’s shock after discovering 97 needles in Ipswich street

The group found 90 unused needles in one patch of land in Vernon Street Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

