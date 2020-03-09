Man charged with three counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving after collision in Ipswich

Police have charged a man with attempted murder after a group of pedestrians were allegedly driven into in Ipswich town centre.

The incident happened in St Helen's Street in the early hours of Sunday morning and was thought to have been linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of men outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

One man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

A third male pedestrian was also said to have involved in the collision.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, has been charged with dangerous driving and three counts of attempted murder.

Broughton is due to appear at Suffolk Magistrates' Court this morning.