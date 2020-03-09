E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Triple attempted murder accused remanded in custody

PUBLISHED: 14:19 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:58 09 March 2020

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident Picture: ARCHANT

A man has appeared in court charged with three counts of attempted murder and dangerous driving after a group of pedestrians were allegedly driven at in Ipswich town centre.

Thomas Broughton, 31, of Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, entered no plea to the charges during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday morning.

The incident happened in St Helen's Street in the early hours of Sunday morning and was thought to have been linked to an earlier altercation between two groups of men outside the nearby Waterlily pub.

One man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, with what was described as life-threatening injuries.

A second man was taken to Ipswich Hospital, where his condition was described as stable, while a third male pedestrian was also injured.

Broughton was remanded in custody until a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on April 6.

