Did you enjoy a pint at the Grinning Rat in Ipswich in the 2000s?
Punters enjoyed pints and days out at the Grinning Rat pub near Ipswich town centre at the start of the millennium - are you in any of these pictures?
Images from our archives show customers packing the St Helen's Street pub for a range of events held in the 'noughties' decade.
The Grinning Rat was known as one of Ipswich's leading music pubs - a reputation that started when it was still called the Olive Leaf in the 1990s.
It was also one of the first pubs in the town to become popular with members of the LGBT+ community.
The Grinning Rat became a popular destination for fundraisers and performances, including an event which raised around £400 for the Somebody's Daughter appeal in July 2007.
Bands were also invited to perform at the Grinning Rat in support of Refugee Week in the same year.
However, the venue was stripped of its license in 2019 by Ipswich Borough Council licensing sub-committee after a number of issues were uncovered.
The property has since been replaced by Hank's Vegan Pub.
