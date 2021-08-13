Did you enjoy a pint at the Grinning Rat in Ipswich in the 2000s?

Gallery

Published: 7:00 PM August 13, 2021

Punters enjoyed pints and days out at the Grinning Rat pub near Ipswich town centre at the start of the millennium - are you in any of these pictures?

Claire Cordeaux and Richard Hall play at the venue - Credit: Archant

Images from our archives show customers packing the St Helen's Street pub for a range of events held in the 'noughties' decade.

The pub proved popular for fundraisers - Credit: Archant

The Grinning Rat was known as one of Ipswich's leading music pubs - a reputation that started when it was still called the Olive Leaf in the 1990s.

Children enjoy a bull ride for a charity day in 2007 - Credit: Archant

It was also one of the first pubs in the town to become popular with members of the LGBT+ community.

The Somebody's Daughter appeal attracted around £400 in donations - Credit: Archant

The pub attracted a following among the LGBT+ community in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The Grinning Rat became a popular destination for fundraisers and performances, including an event which raised around £400 for the Somebody's Daughter appeal in July 2007.

Bands play in support of Refugee Week - Credit: Archant

Bands were also invited to perform at the Grinning Rat in support of Refugee Week in the same year.

Refugee Week was one of a number of causes supported by the pub - Credit: Archant

However, the venue was stripped of its license in 2019 by Ipswich Borough Council licensing sub-committee after a number of issues were uncovered.

Members of staff and guest musicians perform for customers at the St Helen's Street pub - Credit: Archant

The property has since been replaced by Hank's Vegan Pub.

Ipswich Piping Society rehearsed at the pub in 2009 - Credit: Archant

Hank's Vegan Pub has taken over the property - Credit: Archant



