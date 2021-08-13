News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Did you enjoy a pint at the Grinning Rat in Ipswich in the 2000s?

Matthew Earth

Published: 7:00 PM August 13, 2021   
Punters enjoying their drinks at Ipswich's Grinning Rat pub

Punters enjoying their drinks at Ipswich's Grinning Rat pub - Credit: Archant

Punters enjoyed pints and days out at the Grinning Rat pub near Ipswich town centre at the start of the millennium - are you in any of these pictures?

Charity Music day at the Grinning Rat, Ipswich

Claire Cordeaux and Richard Hall play at the venue - Credit: Archant

Images from our archives show customers packing the St Helen's Street pub for a range of events held in the 'noughties' decade.

The pub proved popular for fundraisers

The pub proved popular for fundraisers - Credit: Archant

The Grinning Rat was known as one of Ipswich's leading music pubs - a reputation that started when it was still called the Olive Leaf in the 1990s.

Children enjoy a bull ride for a charity day in 2007

Children enjoy a bull ride for a charity day in 2007 - Credit: Archant

It was also one of the first pubs in the town to become popular with members of the LGBT+ community.

Having fun at the Grinning Rat in Ipswich in aid of the Somebody's Daughter appeal

The Somebody's Daughter appeal attracted around £400 in donations - Credit: Archant

The Grinning Rat pub was opened as a gay pub in January

The pub attracted a following among the LGBT+ community in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

The Grinning Rat became a popular destination for fundraisers and performances, including an event which raised around £400 for the Somebody's Daughter appeal in July 2007.

Bands play in support of Refugee Week

Bands play in support of Refugee Week - Credit: Archant

Bands were also invited to perform at the Grinning Rat in support of Refugee Week in the same year.

Bands play at the Grinning Rat Pub in Ipswich as part of Refugee Week

Refugee Week was one of a number of causes supported by the pub - Credit: Archant

However, the venue was stripped of its license in 2019 by Ipswich Borough Council licensing sub-committee after a number of issues were uncovered.

Members of staff and guest musicians perform for customers at the Grinning Rat in St Helen's Street

Members of staff and guest musicians perform for customers at the St Helen's Street pub - Credit: Archant

The property has since been replaced by Hank's Vegan Pub.

Ipswich Piping Society are currently practicing down the Grinning Rat Pub

Ipswich Piping Society rehearsed at the pub in 2009 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Pub Quiz. The Grinning Rat.

Hank's Vegan Pub has taken over the property - Credit: Archant


