Two men to face no further action following death of man in Ipswich

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two men who were arrested in connection with the death of a man in Ipswich last weekend will face no further action.

Police were called at 12.15am on Sunday, February 23 following reports that a man had been assaulted outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, where he sadly died on Monday 24 February. Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the deceased man has been identified as 45-year-old Richard Day from Ipswich.

Two men, aged 36 and 27, who were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, February 23 were released on police bail and will now face no further police action at this time.

Three 16-year-old teenage boys, from Ipswich, were arrested following the incident and have since been charged with murder.

They appeared in Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 27 before being committed to Ipswich Crown Court the same day.

All three were remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Monday, May 11.

A trial was also fixed to Monday 13 July.

Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/11426/20

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

