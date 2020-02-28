E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two men to face no further action following death of man in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:21 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 28 February 2020

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two men who were arrested in connection with the death of a man in Ipswich last weekend will face no further action.

Police were called at 12.15am on Sunday, February 23 following reports that a man had been assaulted outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street.

Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, where he sadly died on Monday 24 February. Police launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings, the deceased man has been identified as 45-year-old Richard Day from Ipswich.

Two men, aged 36 and 27, who were arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, February 23 were released on police bail and will now face no further police action at this time.

Three 16-year-old teenage boys, from Ipswich, were arrested following the incident and have since been charged with murder.

They appeared in Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, February 27 before being committed to Ipswich Crown Court the same day.

All three were remanded in custody pending a next hearing on Monday, May 11.

A trial was also fixed to Monday 13 July.

Anyone with any information about the incident are asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/11426/20

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

READ MORE: July trial for three teens accused of murdering man outside takeaway

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Dramatic pictures of car smashed up on busy junction

The car was involved in a single vehicle collision at the junction of Civic Drive and Franciscan Way. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Police car rammed in busy Ipswich street after town centre chase

The incident happened in Grimwade Street Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Inadequate’ care home likened to a ‘prison’ as inspectors raise safety concerns

The Willows care home in Ipswich. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk singer recording new music with Queen’s Brian May

Queen Machine Symphonic with Kerry Ellis at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Photo Geoff Ford

‘You can’t measure what we’ve lost’ – Cafe owner’s anger as popular venue targeted

Judith and Steve Weale, owners of Willy's and Milly's in Northgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: HOLLY HUME
Drive 24