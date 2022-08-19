News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Investigation ongoing into cause of blaze at Ipswich town centre café

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:54 PM August 19, 2022
The fire broke out at Star Express café in Ipswich town centre

The fire broke out at a café in St Matthew's Street on Thursday - Credit: Giovanni De Lellis

An investigation into the cause of the blaze that broke out at a café near Ipswich town centre is ongoing.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Star Express All Day Breakfast Café in St Matthew's Street just after 11.30am on Thursday.

A total of four appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations attended the incident, with smoke seen billowing from the property.

St Matthew's Street was temporarily closed by police as fire crews brought the blaze under control.

The café, which was left scorched after the incident, is believed to have been vacant for several months.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Friday an investigation into the blaze had been launched, with a cause yet to be established.

After the incident, people working in St Matthew's Street described seeing a "big fire" emerge from the café and said firefighters had to kick the front door down to extinguish it.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Butt & Oyster, in Pin Mill near Ipswich, has been included in an Observer guide

Pubs

Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich businessman Mark Beadsworth and his son, Dylan, and friend, Gareth Lake, were on set with TOWIE stars last week

Ipswich man and Cadillac films with The Only Way Is Essex

Abygail Fossett

person
A road near Ipswich has become flooded after heavy rain 

Suffolk Live News

Road near Ipswich flooded as drivers forced to find alternative routes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Constabulary

'Tit for tat' attacks driven by gang members vying for position, police say

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon