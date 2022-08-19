Investigation ongoing into cause of blaze at Ipswich town centre café

The fire broke out at a café in St Matthew's Street on Thursday - Credit: Giovanni De Lellis

An investigation into the cause of the blaze that broke out at a café near Ipswich town centre is ongoing.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Star Express All Day Breakfast Café in St Matthew's Street just after 11.30am on Thursday.

A total of four appliances from Ipswich East, Woodbridge and Princes Street stations attended the incident, with smoke seen billowing from the property.

St Matthew's Street was temporarily closed by police as fire crews brought the blaze under control.

The café, which was left scorched after the incident, is believed to have been vacant for several months.

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said on Friday an investigation into the blaze had been launched, with a cause yet to be established.

After the incident, people working in St Matthew's Street described seeing a "big fire" emerge from the café and said firefighters had to kick the front door down to extinguish it.