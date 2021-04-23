Published: 11:30 AM April 23, 2021

The former tourist information centre has now gone up for rent

An Ipswich church which was formerly used as the town's information centre has been put up to let.

St Stephen's Church, which sits on Arras Square, has been used as Ipswich's tourist information centre since 1993.

It emerged last July that the space wouldn't re-open following the pandemic and after financial concerns at Ipswich Borough Council.

The space is now being marketed for let by agents Beane, Wass and Box.

The former church, which sits outside the Buttermarket Shopping Centre, is being let on a vacant possession basis.

Around 2,000 sq ft of space is contained within the former church building including a kitchenette space and an annex.

The particulars for the property note that it still has some of its internal fixtures remaining including timber and glazed display cases, desks and work, display and sales areas.

The rental price for the building has not been disclosed and is only available on application.

The building has D1 planning status which covers non-residential institutions such as churches as well as museums and art galleries.

In 1985, permission was granted for periodic artistic performances, exhibitions, craft / antique fairs and charity fundraising sales to be held within the church.

Any change to the church's current use would require a change in planning permission.

The church is owned by Ipswich Borough Council which said that there had already been interest in taking on the building.

Stuart McDonald, operations manager for property services at Ipswich Borough Council, said: "We are seeking to lease the church as we are keen that a new use is found for our property.

"It is a unique building and via our agents Beane Wass & Box, we are receiving expressions of interest and hope to secure a new tenant soon."

Richard Bertram from agents Beane, Wass and Box said “This is a fantastic and historic, very centrally located church.

"The property is also fully fitted to a high standard and would be ideal for a wide variety of retail, educational or religious uses; it might also be suitable for other uses, subject to planning."