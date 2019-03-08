Breaking

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Police were called to a stabbing in Ipswich last night Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A 16-year-old boy has been stabbed in Ipswich.

Police were called at 9.33pm last night to reports of the stabbing in Kildare Avenue.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the boy had suffered a single stab wound to the back, but he was sitting up in the ambulance, conscious and talking.

There is no information yet about the severity of his injuries or whether he was taken to hospital.

It is no known whether any arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.