Stabbing victim, 30, 'attacked from behind' on way home

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man who was stabbed in Ipswich last night is in a stable condition after he was "attacked from behind" in what police believe was a targeted assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers were called by the ambulance service at around 11.05pm yesterday to reports a 30-year-old man had been stabbed in Nacton Crescent.

Detectives believe the victim was walking towards home when he was attacked from behind and suffered a stab injury to his arm.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A police scene remains in place in Nacton Crescent while enquiries continue.

Several police cars are parked up at the scene and a large section of the street has been taped off by detectives.

A path between the road and Coniston Square is also cordoned off by police while they investigate the attack.

Neighbours have reported seeing two ambulances on the road at around 11.30pm before a number of police cars descended on the area.

The stabbing happened only metres away from Packard Avenue, where Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was killed in June 2018.

Five people have now been jailed for a combined total of 104 years for his murder.

A police spokesman said: "Early enquiries lead detectives to believe that this was a targeted attack and are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with any information to contact Ipswich CID on 101 quoting reference 27233/19.

"Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."