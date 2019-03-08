Video

More police patrols as Ipswich man stabbed: All we know so far

Police continue to guard the entrance to Nacton Crescent where the stabbing happened. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A tense community will see more police on the streets of Ipswich after a 30-year-old man was stabbed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT Police have shut Nacton Crescent after a stabbing on the Ipswich estate last night Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers were called to the scene in Nacton Crescent shortly after 11pm yesterday to find a man stabbed in the arm.

Detectives believe the victim was walking towards home when he was attacked from behind.

Paramedics attended the scene and took the victim to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

READ MORE: First reports of latest Nacton stabbing

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Ipswich at around 11pm yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

The assault has left some in the community unnerved by the incident.

Temporary Chief Inspector Stuart Weaver said: "We are aware that there may be community concern following this incident but would reassure the public that we believe this to be a targeted attack and we are working hard to investigate the full circumstances.

"There will be an increased police presence in Ipswich for the remainder of this week, with additional patrols carried out in the vicinity of the attack to provide reassurance to those living and working in the area.

"I would urge anybody who witnessed the attack last night or anybody who has any information to come forward and report what they know to police."

Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore is a vocal opponent of knife crime in the county, demanding an end to the "senseless violence" in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Suffolk PCC Tim Passmore is a vocal opponent of knife crime in the county, demanding an end to the "senseless violence" in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "This senseless violence simply has to stop. It doesn't solve anything and why anyone should think this approach is acceptable is beyond me.

"I hope the community will be reassured by the additional police presence and would remind everyone if you have any information you have a moral obligation to pass it on to the police."

READ MORE: Residents and politicians ask: When will we learn?

Roxanne Chudleigh, who leads a campaign against carrying knives said: "People are scared. Ipswich is getting bad and the worst thing is we aren't really surprised any more.

there were 10 stabbings in Ipswich over the summer of 2018, one of which killed Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Another stabbing in December in Turin Street, Ipswich, resulted in the death of Daniel Saunders Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION there were 10 stabbings in Ipswich over the summer of 2018, one of which killed Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Another stabbing in December in Turin Street, Ipswich, resulted in the death of Daniel Saunders Picture: KATIE COLLINS/PRESS ASSOCIATION

"We are reading about these incidents every day and nothing is being done about it.

"It certainly brings back memories of when Tavis was killed with me so I can only imagine how it is for people who knew him.

"People in the community are asking when will we learn?

"When will we learn that we need harsher punishments to stop this from happening."

Sandy Martin MP, has made repeated calls for more police in Suffolk in the wake of months of stabbings Picture: NK PHOTOGRAPHY Sandy Martin MP, has made repeated calls for more police in Suffolk in the wake of months of stabbings Picture: NK PHOTOGRAPHY

Ipswich MP Sandy Martin said: "It's no coincidence that when there are less police officers taking calls, less police officers who can gather evidence, less police officers on the street there is more crime.

"The police force need more funding so that they can have more police officers who can prevent this type of crime."

Latest attack close to where Tavis died

The stabbing happened just metres away from where Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was killed on June 2, 2018, bringing back tough memories for many people.

A young Tavis Spencer-Aitkens with his mother and twin brother Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY A young Tavis Spencer-Aitkens with his mother and twin brother Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY FAMILY

Aged 17, Tavis was attacked by a group of five men, sustained 15 stab wounds and had a bottle smashed over his head in broad daylight in Packard Avenue.

In court a jury heard how the attack was retaliation for a perceived loss of respect between two rival Ipswich gangs.

Four men were found guilty of his murder and one more of manslaughter, sentenced to a total of 104 years in prison.

Sharon Box, Tavis' mother, has campaigned tirelessly since her son's death to combat rising levels of knife crime.

Following the verdicts at Ipswich Crown Court, she called for tougher sentences for people who carried knives and more stop and searches by police

"Too many lives have been lost across the country because of knife crime. Carrying knives costs lives," she said.