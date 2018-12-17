Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street

A murder investigation is under way in Ipswich today after a man was stabbed to death in broad daylight.

The Air Ambulance responded to the incident but left just after 3.30pm.

The attack in Turin Street, reported just before 2pm yesterday, sparked a huge emergency response.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, police officers and an air ambulance crew, the injured man died at the scene.

A short while later, at around 4.30pm, detectives launched a murder investigation.

Forensic officers remained in Turin Street and Kenyon Street last night, and neighbours said there was a heavy police presence well into the evening.

No further details about the victim have emerged yet, but police say there may be updates later today.

Officers said no arrests have yet been made in connection to the stabbing.

Detectives are treating the death of a man in Ipswich yesterday afternoon as murder.

They made the announcement in an official statement issued shortly before 4.30pm on Sunday.

Officers are likely to have remained at the scene overnight carrying out investigations, with forensic teams examining the area.

As of 10pm last night, Kenyon Street and Turin Street were still sealed off.

Kenyon Street was also closed while Emergency services attended the scene.

Police now want to hear from anyone who witnessed the attack or has dash cam footage/information.

To help, contact Suffolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

What did police say in their official statement?

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary put out an appeal for witnesses to the attack yesterday afternoon.

He wrote: “Police have launched a murder enquiry following the death of a man in Ipswich today, Sunday 16 December.

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident

“Police were called just after 1.50pm to reports that a man had been stabbed in Turin Street.

“Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were in attendance.

“Sadly the man died at the scene.

“There is a police scene at the location and a road closure will be in place in Turin Street and potentially surrounding roads.

“Any witnesses to the incident or persons who were in the area with dash cameras are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference CAD 189 of 16 December.”

Police rule out link with alleged attack in north Ipswich

The fatal stabbing was one of three attacks reported in Ipswich yesterday. Officers were also called to Moore Road shortly after 5.30am to reports of a double stabbing inside a property.

Two men, both 21, were taken to Ipswich Hospital and their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A 15-year-old girl from Ipswich was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident.

Police are not linking it with the fatal stabbing in Turin Street, and detectives believe there is no increased risk to the wider public.

Detective Inspector Holly Evans said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and do not feel there is an obvious increased risk to the wider public.

“We are not connecting it to the fatal stabbing in Turin Street, Ipswich.”

‘It’s shocking and upsetting’ – Neighbours react to news of fatal stabbing

Eyewitnesses and neighbours, some of whom saw the incident unfold, spoke of their shock.

One man, who lives in Kenyon Street but did not want to be named, described the moment he opened the door and saw a huge police presence in his road.

“It wasn’t very nice to open the door and see so many police here,” he said. “It’s pretty shocking to see all the emergency services.”

The father-of-three said it is not the first stabbing he had witnessed in Ipswich.

“It’s almost every week there’s a stabbing,” he said.

“I have three kids so that’s really bad, they are one, five and nine.”

Meanwhile Ocean, who lives nearby but did not give her surname, said she no longer feels safe in the area: “It’s shocking, it’s upsetting, it’s not safe so you can’t go out. I don’t feel safe around here, there’s a lot of stabbings and now there’s been another one.

“I think more neighbourhood watchers, looking out and driving around would be helpful because then people would feel a bit more safe. I’ve lived here for 11 years and it never used to be like this.”

Reece Maddison, who works at the Steamboat Tavern in New Cut Way, saw the air ambulance land.

“We have had customers coming in and out today talking about it,” he said.

“It’s not good, but there has been a lot of them in the area recently.

“A lot of our customers live around Turin Street and they haven’t been able to get home.”

Community leaders express sadness

Councillors for the Bridge ward were saddened to hear that a man had died.

Phillip Smart said: “My first thoughts go to the family of anyone that was affected by this.

“If there is anyone out there with any information that can help the police with their investigations, I urge them to share it as soon as possible.”

Fellow councillor Colette Allen said: “I am shocked to hear about the incident in Turin Street today and I feel deeply saddened that a man has died.

“I urge anyone with any information to make contact with the police.”

• Stay with us for updates as we receive more information from the emergency services.

