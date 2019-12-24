Gallery

Stunning pictures capture Christmas in Ipswich over the last 60 years

The Town Hall floodlit for Christmas 2007 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Dave Kindred

Christmas in Ipswich is never dull - from the relatively new 'real' tree on the Cornhill to the striking bauble offering on the Waterfront, and with Ghost Caribou performances and lights switch-ons, there is something for everyone.

The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

But over the years, the way people living in the town celebrate the big day - and the run up to it - has changed. This gallery explores photographs in our archives from years gone by.

Pictures: ARCHANT/SARAH LUCY BROWN Pictures: ARCHANT/SARAH LUCY BROWN

Back in 1963, the Cornhill was not yet pedestrianised and so classic cars are parked in the main shopping district.

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill Picture: ARCHANT

Grimwades and the Golden Lion Hotel, which have both since closed, can be seen in the background.

Ipswich town centre with a dominance of national stores back in 2007 Picture: ARCHANT Ipswich town centre with a dominance of national stores back in 2007 Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas lights used over the decades have also evolved - with more colourful designs featuring in older pictures and brighter, more complex patterns used today.

Pictures: PHIL MORLEY/EMMA LIGHTFOOT Pictures: PHIL MORLEY/EMMA LIGHTFOOT

The artificial bauble tree - which lights up in various different colours - had its heyday on the Cornhill in the early 2010s, with the real tree arriving in 2017, after a long-fought campaign to bring it back.

The real Cornhill Christmas ttree in all its glory. Picture: ARCHANT The real Cornhill Christmas ttree in all its glory. Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas also wouldn't be the same without the annual Co-op Juniors performance, which have drawn in huge crowds over the decades and remain a festive staple for many to this day.

The Mayor of Ipswich posing with the Christmas tree in 1984, shortly after it was officially switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Mayor of Ipswich posing with the Christmas tree in 1984, shortly after it was officially switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Shops which have since disappeared from the town centre also appear in our gallery - you should be able to spot big names such as the Co-op, Next and British Home Stores.

Pictures: MIKE KWASNIAK/JAMIE NIBLOCK Pictures: MIKE KWASNIAK/JAMIE NIBLOCK

Earlier photographs, from the 1960s, show even older firms such as Cowells and Watney's Ales.

Christmas carols being sung on the Town Hall steps Picture: IVAN SMITH Christmas carols being sung on the Town Hall steps Picture: IVAN SMITH

- Have you celebrated Christmas in Ipswich in years gone by? Send your photographs and thoughts to us via email, or comment below.

Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Busy night on the Cornhill as the Christmas lights were switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Pictures: ALAN VALENTINE/GREGG BROWN Pictures: ALAN VALENTINE/GREGG BROWN

Christmas lights in Buttermarket, Ipswich, December 1967. Picture: ARCHANT Christmas lights in Buttermarket, Ipswich, December 1967. Picture: ARCHANT

Christmas light on the Ipswich Cornhill, December 1967. Picture: ARCHANT Christmas light on the Ipswich Cornhill, December 1967. Picture: ARCHANT

Pictures: ARCHANT Pictures: ARCHANT

Christmas lights put up around Ipswich town centre Picture: SUZANNE DAY Christmas lights put up around Ipswich town centre Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The Cornhill after the Christmas lights were officially switched on in 1996 Picture: JOHN KERR The Cornhill after the Christmas lights were officially switched on in 1996 Picture: JOHN KERR

Rudolph and Father Christmas leaving the Cornhill ahead of the big day in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT Rudolph and Father Christmas leaving the Cornhill ahead of the big day in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Busy night of late night Christmas shopping in 1994 as the Ipswich Christmas lights were officially switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL Busy night of late night Christmas shopping in 1994 as the Ipswich Christmas lights were officially switched on Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The staff at the sorting office dealing with the rush of Christmas mail in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT The staff at the sorting office dealing with the rush of Christmas mail in 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

Bobby Robson switching on the Tower Ramparts Christmas Lights in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT Bobby Robson switching on the Tower Ramparts Christmas Lights in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

The Cornhill during the 2018 Christmas lights switch on Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL The Cornhill during the 2018 Christmas lights switch on Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL