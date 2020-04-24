E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Editor’s Letter: We’re always here for you… now please help support our journalism

PUBLISHED: 17:24 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 24 April 2020

The Ipswich Star front page pledging our support for the community during the coronvirus crisis

Archant

Since 1885, the Ipswich Star has been there with you. Today, we are asking for your support.

Mick Mills and Bobby Robson raising the UEFA Cup on the Cornhill in 1981. Fans are on every vantage point in the background Picture: ArchantMick Mills and Bobby Robson raising the UEFA Cup on the Cornhill in 1981. Fans are on every vantage point in the background Picture: Archant

Right now we reach more of you in print and via digital than we ever have before.

But now more than ever before, our work to inform and entertain you is in danger - and we need your help to build a sustainable future for our title.

Over the years we’ll have made you think, made you smile, made you angry, made you proud of our town.

We’ve covered the ups and downs of Ipswich Town – including the League Championship in 1962, the FA Cup in 1978, UEFA Cup win in 1981, and play-off final in 2000.

Damage at Foxhall Stadium in 1987 - one of the major events the Ipswich Star has covered Picture: ARCHANTDamage at Foxhall Stadium in 1987 - one of the major events the Ipswich Star has covered Picture: ARCHANT

We were there to report on the great storm of 1987, which wreaked havoc across Suffolk and Ipswich.

We continue to celebrate our local heroes, including Ed Sheeran’s rise from playing Ipswich pubs to being one of the world’s biggest stars.

And we have campaigned. Only last month, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened, we launched the Home But Not Alone campaign to help recruit volunteers to support those in need, and shine a light on the great work going on in our communities.

We have covered Ed Sheeran's rise from playing in local pubs to becoming one of the world's biggest stars. This picture is from his first concert at Chantry Park, Ipswich, in summer 2019 Picture: Zakary WaltersWe have covered Ed Sheeran's rise from playing in local pubs to becoming one of the world's biggest stars. This picture is from his first concert at Chantry Park, Ipswich, in summer 2019 Picture: Zakary Walters

Today, with journalism already under pressure and coronavirus making things even tighter financially, more and more communities are no longer represented by a local newspaper. Corruption goes unpunished. Bad decisions go unchecked. Fake news spreads uncorrected on social media.

To stop that happening in our region, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to our future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our town.

Thank you

Brad Jones, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

