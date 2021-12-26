Meet Ipswich's Pet of the Year

Megan Andrews with two-year-old Dudley, winner of the Ipswich Star's Pet of the Year, pictured with his prize hamper. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The results are in, and the Ipswich Star is pleased to present our first ever Pet of the Year award.

The winner is two-year-old Dudley from Ipswich, who lives with his besotted owners, Megan Andrews and her partner, Ross.

Two-year-old Dudley, winner of the Ipswich Star's Pet of the Year, pictured with his prize hamper. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dudley is a Red Fox Labrador and turns three on January 2, and is the apple of his owners’ eyes.

“He’s like our child, it’s ridiculous,” says Megan. “He is 100% a spoilt only child right now. Dudley gets away with absolutely everything, especially with my partner.”

Dudley is still a puppy at heart, and certainly has a mischievous side.

Two-year-old Dudley, winner of the Ipswich Star's Pet of the Year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“When Dudley is left alone, he often likes to steal washing from either the wash basket or the radiator. You’ll often come home to find items of clothing snuggled up with him in his bed,” Megan says.

However, Dudley is also a very sensible boy, and knows where to draw the line.

“We have a camera set up in the house, to keep an eye on Dudley’s activities when he’s left alone,” explains Megan.

“One day, we saw him drag one of my nice velvet pillows from the upstairs bedroom down the stairs into our kitchen, where he had the time of his life throwing it around. My partner came home fully prepared to clear up the duck feathers, only to find Dudley had taken the pillow back upstairs and onto the bed.

“Dudley loves water, and he loves stones. One of his favourite hobbies is to mix the two together, and he will dive down into the water headfirst, bottom in the air, fishing for stones on the seabed.

“He’s very loveable. Cuddly Dudley, that’s what he’s like. He loves his treats and his chicken. He'll do anything for a sausage! He goes to a creche at Horsham industrial estate every week, and when they do photos, that is the key word to get his little head tilt.”

Candydash Images have given Dudley voucher for a photoshoot, while our main Sponsor Primal Raw have given him a hamper full of goodies.

Megan and Ross now can’t imagine life without their four-legged companion, and are thrilled that Dudley has melted the hearts of others, too.

“I can’t believe it, bless him! When I came home, I told him, Dudley, you’ve won!”