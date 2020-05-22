E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
This is the biggest challenge the Ipswich Star has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 May 2020

Today we are asking you to support the work of the Ipswich Star Picture: ARCHANT

DAVID GARRAD

Dear reader, – Have you heard the phrase ‘news desert’? It’s been coined in America to describe what is left behind when a newspaper closes down and the community it served is suddenly left without a source of credible and comprehensive news and information.

You can guess what happens next in those places when the vital scrutiny that a campaigning local newspaper provides is gone; when no-one is there to shine a light on that which is hidden from the public.

I’m determined that Ipswich will never become a news desert - and I need your help to stop it happening.

That’s why I’m asking you to give your financial support to our work. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

Why am I asking this now?

More of you are reading the Ipswich Star than ever before, and increasingly that is on your mobile phones, tablets and laptops rather than in print.

We’re delighted to serve so many of you - but please understand that trusted journalism costs money to produce, and the money we make from digital page views is a fraction of that from paper sales.

Our advertising revenues have also been hit by the tech giants, many of whom pay little or no tax here.

Still, we are determined to continue to keep fighting for you and our area.

For example, we challenge how taxpayers’ money is spent, and have put the failings of our mental health trust in the spotlight, telling the stories of those let down by the service.

In this current pandemic, we’ve launched the Home But Not Alone campaign to help recruit volunteers to support those in need, and shine a light on the acts of kindness in our local communities.

We’ve led the fundraising campaign for a statue of Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player, Kevin Beattie – fans responded magnificently, and it will be unveiled soon.

And when our area is under stress through extraordinary weather events like the Beast From The East, we share vital information, tell the stories which matter and salute the heroes.

Our distribution team continues to work tirelessly to make sure as many residents as possible have access to our newspapers, especially for those unable to leave their homes.

So please help us with a contribution to supporting award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Every single gesture of support will help us make sure Suffolk does not become a news desert.

Thank you

Brad Jones, Editor

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

McDonald’s drive-thru in Ipswich forced to close due to ‘major’ queues

McDonald's in Ravenswood has been forced to close after queing cars caused

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

‘Dreadful to think he is back on the streets’ - Ipswich paedophile, 81, released from prison despite refusing therapy

Raymond Hawes has been released from jail. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Popular newlywed Ipswich biker dies suddenly aged 62

Paul Alcock, pictured with wife Rachel, died suddenly last week - only three months after got married Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called after man falls from first storey window

An air ambulance attended an incident in Ipswich after a man fell from a first storey window. Picture: SAM PULLEN

