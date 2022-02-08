Got a problem in your community? Let the Ipswich Star sort it

The Ipswich Star today launches it's We'll Sort It campaign, to help sort out our readers ongoing community issues. - Credit: Archant

Today the Ipswich Star launches the We'll Sort It campaign - to help people resolve problems or issues in their community.

We are reinforcing our promise to be the Champions of Ipswich, the message you see every day when you pick up the paper.

The premise of the We'll Sort It campaign is simple - if there is a problem in your community, let us know and we will try to help to fix it.

Prior to the launch of this campaign, you will have seen we have sorted out parking chaos, overgrown trees, housing issues - and we know we can do more.

We will be going that step further to ensure we're not just highlighting issues but making sure the work gets done.

In December, Mark Stone thanked the paper after he was able to recoup a £190 parking charge after his car was locked in an Ipswich car park.

Several weeks after reaching out to the paper, Mr Stone received a payment from Britannia for £210.50 - including the parking charge and the cost of his train fares.

Roy Jeffery, from Kesgrave, received an apology and the works he had been waiting for after making numerous complaints about heating and mould issues to his housing association.

When there has been large piles of rubbish, we have called for the streets to be cleared.

Every day we are taking up the mantle for our readers, but this is a clear statement that we are determined to make our town and surrounding areas even better.

And in addition to this, we will continue to campaign for work around women's safety and for action to put in measures at the Orwell Bridge and the end of unsuitable cladding.

Whether you are a business, a community organisation or someone who has felt they have not been listened to, we want to hear from you.

If you have a problem and no one is listening, we want to hear from you.

Get in touch by emailing Clarissa Place at clarissa.place@archant.co.uk and a member of the Ipswich Star team will be in touch.