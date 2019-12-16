Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station
PUBLISHED: 13:09 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 16 December 2019
Archant
Several police cars and vans were spotted in Ipswich this morning as officers swooped on the town's main railway station.
A spokesman for British Transport Police confirmed they attended an incident just after 10.30am on Monday following reports of a man acting aggressively at the station.
Officers from Suffolk Constabulary attended in support.
Police have since arrested a man in connection with the incident. He is currently being questioned.
Witnesses described seeing as many as five police cars, two police vans and an ambulance at the station, in Burrell Road.
