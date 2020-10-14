Work on £3m second phase of Ipswich station’s rebuild gets under way

Work to upgrade Ipswich Station is now under way. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

The £3m second phase of the upgrade of Ipswich Railway Station is now under way – and should be completed by the summer of next year.

The rebuild of the station started in 2016 when the main entrance hall and waiting room were redeveloped with new shops and ticket machines at the same time as the entrance to the station was transformed.

The second phase of work will see office and staff accommodation redeveloped, a new ticket hall created and a new shop will be built to increase what is on offer to passengers. There will also be new modern toilets created as part of the redevelopment.

Work started a few weeks ago on the staff areas of the station – and this week contractors have been putting up barriers around some of the public areas near the station entrance.

Simone Bailey, Greater Anglia’s Asset Management Director, said: “We’re pleased to be starting the final phase of work at Ipswich station.

“There will be minimal impact to customers while the work takes place. It is due to be completed next summer.

“Last year, around 3.5 million people used the station, so we’re pleased to improve facilities for customers who are currently travelling and those who will travel again in the future.”

The number of passengers using the station had been increasing during the summer, but there still remain many fewer passengers than there had been before the lockdown and advice to try to avoid using public transport.

That has now been relaxed and Greater Anglia’s regional services, in particular, have seen passenger numbers growing over the last few months – although leisure trips to seaside destinations are not expected to grow much at this time of the year!

The previous upgrade at the station was welcomed by most passengers and the company hopes that by the time it is finished during the summer of next year, the number of people using the station will be increasing again.

Inside the passenger hall the Greggs and WH Smith shops have reopened although the Starbucks remains closed – although Coffeelink on the main platform is open for passengers to buy a hot drink before getting on their train.