Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Inside ‘tomato kingdom’ near Ipswich as first plants ready for picking

PUBLISHED: 08:41 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:08 27 February 2019

Horticultural director Richard Lewis inspects a truss of cherry tomatoes on the vines at Sterling Suffolk in Bramford near Ipswich, as the first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Horticultural director Richard Lewis inspects a truss of cherry tomatoes on the vines at Sterling Suffolk in Bramford near Ipswich, as the first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tomatoes at a high-tech Suffolk greenhouse the size of 11 football pitches are ripe for picking – 10 weeks after the first seed was sown.

The first tomatoes are ripe for picking at Sterling Suffolk's giant glasshouse, between Great Blakenham and Bramford Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe first tomatoes are ripe for picking at Sterling Suffolk's giant glasshouse, between Great Blakenham and Bramford Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A quarter of a million plants were put inside the ‘tomato kingdom’ at between Great Blakenham and Bramford, near Ipswich, back in December.

Now the first ever baby tomatoes to be grown at Sterling Suffolk Ltd are ripe for picking.

With the dimensions of an aircraft hangar, the facility’s huge Dutch-style glasshouse should cultivate more than 150 million plants per year – putting Suffolk on the map as a major producer of vine tomatoes.

Horticultural director Richard Lewis said it is the only semi-closed glasshouse in the UK, and is designed to produce more fruit using less energy.

Horticultural director Richard Lewis inspects a truss of cherry tomatoes on the vines at Sterling Suffolk in Bramford near Ipswich, as the first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireHorticultural director Richard Lewis inspects a truss of cherry tomatoes on the vines at Sterling Suffolk in Bramford near Ipswich, as the first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“Part of the ethos of this nursery was ecology,” said Mr Lewis.

“The land that we’re on was very low agricultural land, it was poorly producing, not great soil.

“What we’ve done is taken that and built a high-tech glasshouse on it and moved it to being very intensive and very, very productive.”

Cool air is pumped in from the sides, instead of traditional methods of opening roof vents – which wastes energy, and carbon dioxide.

The state of the art glasshouse, which covers an area equivalent to 9 football pitches, is home to quarter of a million tomato plants and should yield at least 150 million tomatoes every year Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireThe state of the art glasshouse, which covers an area equivalent to 9 football pitches, is home to quarter of a million tomato plants and should yield at least 150 million tomatoes every year Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Air pressure and humidity levels are monitored by a high-tech computer system and roof vents are occasionally opened to maintain optimum growing conditions.

It is 26C in the glasshouse – which Mr Lewis said it an “ideal temperature to maximise on the growth of the plant”.

Imported from the Netherlands as two-month-old saplings, the plants grow around a foot per week and will reach around 15 metres in length.

Each of the plants should produce one truss of tomatoes per week.

Tthe first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse at Sterling Suffolk near Ipswich Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WireTthe first harvest is set to begin in the high tech glasshouse at Sterling Suffolk near Ipswich Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Natural fibres, extracted from coconut husk instead of soil, are used for planting – and these are irrigated using rainwater collected from the roof in a 61 million-litre reservoir.

Bumble bees pollinate them, with the glasshouse containing 60 cardboard box hives and 9,000 bees.

Mr Lewis – who kicked off his career as an 18-year-old picker in 1984 – thinks the workforce will soon grow from 32 to 150 by the third phase of the project.

He said he pinned a sign on the gate to advertise for workers to begin with.

This third phase would see the site expand from 5.6 hectares (13.8 acres) to 17 hectares (42 acres) of glasshouse.

It is too early to know the impact of Brexit on the glasshouse, Mr Lewis added, who has stocked up on fertiliser in case of transport delays.

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Is the sinister Momo lurking behind your child’s favourite YouTube cartoon?

Mums from Ipswich have spoken of their fears about Momo who has been scaring their children on YouTube

Construction work begins on Tooks Bakery housing development

Work begins at the former Took's Bakery site in Ipswich where 60 new homes and a GP 'super-surgery' are being built. PIcture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Suffolk rail commuters face disruption on the main line to London

Services between Colchester and Ipswich are affected. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Could today be the final day of the February heatwave?

Families flocked to Felixstowe over the weekend, could the region expect more sunny days out? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Search for missing Woodbridge man Lawrence Shipp extends to south coast

Lawrence Shipp was last seen at his home address in Woodbridge on the morning of Monday, February 25 Picture: DEVON AND CORNWALL POLICE

Hollesley Bay prisoner admits failure to return from temporary release

Sam Claxton failed to return to the prison after being granted a temporary licence to visit an address in Ipswich - but later turned himself in Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Local lads, young internationals and a signing from non-league - introducing Town’s newest professionals

Kai Brown, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba have signed professional deals with Ipswich Town. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists