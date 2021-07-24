Did you hear the loud 'bang' coming from Ipswich park?

Published: 1:01 PM July 24, 2021

The noise was heard coming from Stonelodge Park in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Neighbours in Ipswich have reported hearing a loud bang coming from Stonelodge Park in Chantry.

Residents posted on social media to question where the noise came from, with some speculating it was a firework.

It was heard throughout the neighbourhood, from as far away as Chantry Academy, Newnham Court and Kingfisher Avenue.

One social media user commented that the sound was "like a fighter jet breaking the speed of sound", while another claimed it could have come from a lorry collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed officers had not received reports of any incident in the park.