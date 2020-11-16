E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Updated

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 16:52 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 16 November 2020

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

The Ipswich branch of B&Q has closed after a member of staff at the hardware store tested positive for coronavirus.

Several notices were put up on the shop’s windows on Monday, saying the store was closed due to “technical issues”.

A company spokeswoman has now confirmed a case of Covid-19 is the reason behind the closure.

A deep clean is being carried out at the store and it is set to be reopened to the public tomorrow morning.

A B&Q spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that our Ipswich store is temporarily closed following a team member receiving a positive Covid-19 test result.

“Closing the store for deep cleaning is a precautionary measure and goes beyond government advice. We expect to be open again tomorrow morning.”

The store, like many other hardware shops across Suffolk, has been allowed to remain open during the second national lockdown – alongside other stores deemed to be essential such as garden centres and pet shops.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Felixstowe man who lived through struggles of child poverty releases charity single

Mark Bradley with Felixstowe singer Samuel Hughes Picture: MARK BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Complacency over Covid rates in Ipswich must stop after a large rise in cases’

The Cornhill pictured on Sunday, November 15, during the second weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mum on how she became friends with son’s killer - and power of restorative justice

Joan Scourfields son James Hodgkinson was killed in Nottingham after being hit on a night out in 2011 Picture: SU ANDERSON

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Felixstowe man who lived through struggles of child poverty releases charity single

Mark Bradley with Felixstowe singer Samuel Hughes Picture: MARK BRADLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case

B&Q at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich, where a member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich students isolating after school confirms coronavirus case

Chantry Academy has confirmed a coronavirus case Picture: GREGG BROWN

Why we need to preserve the BBC and Channel 4 as the government launches a review

Sir David Attenborough's acclaimed wildlife documentaries would be too expensive to make if the BBC was to cease being funded by a licence fee Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Can you spot yourself in our Claydon High School photos from the 1980s-2000s in Days Gone By?

Were you at Claydon School in December 1988 when this mini bus was handed over? Picture: ARCHANT

Man accused of stabbing stranger in Ipswich street

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Daniel Marsden. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND