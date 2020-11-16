B&Q in Ipswich closed due to coronavirus case
PUBLISHED: 16:52 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 16 November 2020
The Ipswich branch of B&Q has closed after a member of staff at the hardware store tested positive for coronavirus.
Several notices were put up on the shop’s windows on Monday, saying the store was closed due to “technical issues”.
A company spokeswoman has now confirmed a case of Covid-19 is the reason behind the closure.
A deep clean is being carried out at the store and it is set to be reopened to the public tomorrow morning.
A B&Q spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that our Ipswich store is temporarily closed following a team member receiving a positive Covid-19 test result.
“Closing the store for deep cleaning is a precautionary measure and goes beyond government advice. We expect to be open again tomorrow morning.”
The store, like many other hardware shops across Suffolk, has been allowed to remain open during the second national lockdown – alongside other stores deemed to be essential such as garden centres and pet shops.
