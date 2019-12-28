Ipswich netball club's rallying cry to storm ahead next year

A budding Ipswich netball club is hoping to reach more people who cannot afford to play thanks to a recent funding boost.

Local club Storm, who play at Ipswich Academy, hopes funding from UK Power Network will see new women join their fight for the South Suffolk Netball League championship.

The £250 funding was secured from the power company thanks to their Team Sport Award scheme, which has seen 70 sports team benefit from a combined sum of £18,000.

Sue Townend, captain of Storm's first team and worker at the firm's Fore Hamlet office, said: "As a club we will use the donation to keep the costs to our members affordable and also pay for the development of our members through coaching and umpiring courses.

"We think the scheme is great and it's really helped keep the costs of participating in netball down for our players which has enabled some of our members who may not have been able to afford to play actually play and have some valuable time with friends away from the stresses of family, student and work life."

It is said 30,000 new people have taken up some form of netball since the World Cup last July.