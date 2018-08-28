Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man detained after streaking in street

PUBLISHED: 14:27 24 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A streaker seen in an Ipswich residential street giggling and wearing nothing but a woollen hat has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

A resident of Whitland Close was at home at 6 pm of June 1 last year when he heard someone laughing outside and when he looked out of his bedroom window saw Francis Mann standing in the street completely naked apart from a hat, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A motorist and her six-year-old daughter also saw Mann running down the road “stark naked” apart from a hat.

The police were called and Mann, who was described as being six feet tall with a beard and shoulder length scruffy hair, was arrested.

Mann, 41, was subsequently declared unfit to stand trial by two psychiatrists and on Thursday (Jan 24) a jury found he had exposed himself after hearing statements from the two witnesses.

Judge John Devaux made Mann the subject of a section 37 hospital order under the Mental Health Act after reading reports from psychiatrists detailing his mental health problems.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How did your child’s school rank in Suffolk’s 2018 GCSE league table?

Tears of joy as students at Ixworth Free School open their GCSE grades Picture: GREGG BROWN

Johnson wins exciting youth clash at Iceni Velo cyclo-cross

Stowmarket rider Charlie Johnson leads Alex Dale and Dan Hall at Snetterton. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

10 arrested in Suffolk during major drugs operation

10 arrests in two days in Suffolk for drug offences Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Avoid flushing toilet regularly’ to help prevent summer water shortages, residents told

Alton Water, an Anglian Water reservoir near Ipswich. Picture: LIBRARY

Man detained after streaking in street

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists