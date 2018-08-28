Man detained after streaking in street

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A streaker seen in an Ipswich residential street giggling and wearing nothing but a woollen hat has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A resident of Whitland Close was at home at 6 pm of June 1 last year when he heard someone laughing outside and when he looked out of his bedroom window saw Francis Mann standing in the street completely naked apart from a hat, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

A motorist and her six-year-old daughter also saw Mann running down the road “stark naked” apart from a hat.

The police were called and Mann, who was described as being six feet tall with a beard and shoulder length scruffy hair, was arrested.

Mann, 41, was subsequently declared unfit to stand trial by two psychiatrists and on Thursday (Jan 24) a jury found he had exposed himself after hearing statements from the two witnesses.

Judge John Devaux made Mann the subject of a section 37 hospital order under the Mental Health Act after reading reports from psychiatrists detailing his mental health problems.