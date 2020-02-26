Three teenagers re-arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich attack

Police are stepping up patrols after a 45-year-old man died following a serious assault outside an Ipswich takeaway - with three 16-year-old boys re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

The teenage boys were re-arrested on suspicion of murder last night after the man - named locally as Richard Day - died in hospital from his injuries following the street attack.

The three boys had been arrested yesterday following the incident and subsequently released on police bail.

Officers were called at 12.15am on Sunday, February 23, following reports that a man had been assaulted outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich.

Police were on the scene very quickly and found a man lying on the ground and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition, where he sadly died on Monday, February 24.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination was conducted yesterday, Tuesday, February 25.

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, policing commander for Ipswich, said: "We understand this incident has caused concern in the local community, so as a result additional police patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

"This investigation is complex and has meant we have needed to undertake a number of enquiries since the incident. We are extremely grateful to the local residents and businesses in the area for their patience as our officers continue go about their work.

"We currently believe we have identified everyone who was involved in the incident and so are not looking to trace any further suspects.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim following his tragic death."

The deceased, who was aged 45, has not yet been formally identified by police, but has been named locally as Richard Day.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Day on social media and on flowers left at the attack scene.

One comment read: "You didn't deserve this mate. You were a real gent.

"RIP buddy. My thoughts are with the family."

Two further males, aged 36 and 27, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

They were released on bail and are both due to return to police on Friday, March 20.

All five suspects reside in Ipswich.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw a group of males in the area prior to, or immediately after the incident, should contact the Major Investigation Team, quoting crime reference number: 11426/20.