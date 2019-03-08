Leo's cardboard creations show a 'rare' talent

Leo Bignell is a student at St Joseph's College Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Intricate cardboard creations from an Ipswich student are to be showcased in an exhibition from this Friday.

Native American figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL Native American figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL

Leo Bignell, 16, will be hosting his first solo display, including his detailed samurai and Native American pieces, at Turners For Men in Colchester.

His creations had previously been shortlisted by the Royal Academy at its first Young Artists' Summer Show.

The St Joseph's College student was approached Duncan Turner, owner of Turners and a fellow artist, who wanted to showcase Leo's work to a wider audience.

"Rarely have I seen such a talent. Leo uses the most basic of materials and turns them into something so special," Mr Turner said.

Cardboard samurai figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL Cardboard samurai figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL

Leo's creative flair can be traced back to his time at Tendring Primary School, when a visit from Colchester-based sculptor Nicola Burrell demonstrated what could be achieved with cardboard.

He has followed his passion in the ensuing years, including designing various logos for his secondary school on a yearly basis.

Leo's most recent creations are his series of cardboard figures, which measure no more than 40cm tall and were painstakingly crafted with small pieces of cardboard.

Cardboard figure of a head created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL Cardboard figure of a head created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL

Miss Burrell said of Leo's work: "It's completely staggering what Leo has achieved working with cardboard. His imagination and creativity are undoubted."

Leo's sculptures will be on display at Turners For Men, on Crouch Street in Colchester, from Friday October 4 between 2-8pm.

The exhibition is also open on October 5, 8 and 9 from 10am-6pm.