E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Leo's cardboard creations show a 'rare' talent

PUBLISHED: 15:51 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 01 October 2019

Leo Bignell is a student at St Joseph's College Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Leo Bignell is a student at St Joseph's College Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Archant

Intricate cardboard creations from an Ipswich student are to be showcased in an exhibition from this Friday.

Native American figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELLNative American figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL

Leo Bignell, 16, will be hosting his first solo display, including his detailed samurai and Native American pieces, at Turners For Men in Colchester.

His creations had previously been shortlisted by the Royal Academy at its first Young Artists' Summer Show.

The St Joseph's College student was approached Duncan Turner, owner of Turners and a fellow artist, who wanted to showcase Leo's work to a wider audience.

"Rarely have I seen such a talent. Leo uses the most basic of materials and turns them into something so special," Mr Turner said.

Cardboard samurai figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELLCardboard samurai figure created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL

You may also want to watch:

Leo's creative flair can be traced back to his time at Tendring Primary School, when a visit from Colchester-based sculptor Nicola Burrell demonstrated what could be achieved with cardboard.

He has followed his passion in the ensuing years, including designing various logos for his secondary school on a yearly basis.

Leo's most recent creations are his series of cardboard figures, which measure no more than 40cm tall and were painstakingly crafted with small pieces of cardboard.

Cardboard figure of a head created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELLCardboard figure of a head created by Leo Bignell Picture: LEO BIGNELL

Miss Burrell said of Leo's work: "It's completely staggering what Leo has achieved working with cardboard. His imagination and creativity are undoubted."

Leo's sculptures will be on display at Turners For Men, on Crouch Street in Colchester, from Friday October 4 between 2-8pm.

The exhibition is also open on October 5, 8 and 9 from 10am-6pm.

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Lorry crashed into barriers blocking A12 at Copdock for four hours

The lorry the hit the barriers on the A12 at Copdock is now free from the central reservation Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

Woman saved in late night rescue after car engulfed by flood water

The emergency services were seen near the Orwell Bridge where the woman had become trapped. Picture: R. HEART

Girl sexually assaulted on Cornhill in Ipswich town centre

Cornhill in Ipswich town centre Picture; PAUL GEATER

Lorry crashed into barriers blocking A12 at Copdock for four hours

The lorry the hit the barriers on the A12 at Copdock is now free from the central reservation Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ed Sheeran to sign Castle on the Hill Elmer

Castle on the Hill on Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘I’m a little less scared of him now... I see his softer side’ – Gill on Lambert

Ipswich Town first team coach Matt Gill and manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Ross Halls

Binge-eating Ipswich bus driver ‘reverses’ diabetes after losing more than 3 stone

Colin Quarton, a bus driver for Ipswich buses, has sent his diabetes into remission after losing 3st 5lbs in 20 weeks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A true Whitton girl’ - community shares memories of Lolly Hill

Lolly Hill pictured here at a North West Ipswich Big Local Trust craft workshop Picture: TRACEY DOCKERY

Former heavyweight Paul Mason back in UK - and ‘begging NHS for new op’

Paul Mason pictured when living in Ipswich, before his weight loss and move to the US. He is now back in the UK. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists