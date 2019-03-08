Leo's cardboard creations show a 'rare' talent
PUBLISHED: 15:51 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 01 October 2019
Intricate cardboard creations from an Ipswich student are to be showcased in an exhibition from this Friday.
Leo Bignell, 16, will be hosting his first solo display, including his detailed samurai and Native American pieces, at Turners For Men in Colchester.
His creations had previously been shortlisted by the Royal Academy at its first Young Artists' Summer Show.
The St Joseph's College student was approached Duncan Turner, owner of Turners and a fellow artist, who wanted to showcase Leo's work to a wider audience.
"Rarely have I seen such a talent. Leo uses the most basic of materials and turns them into something so special," Mr Turner said.
Leo's creative flair can be traced back to his time at Tendring Primary School, when a visit from Colchester-based sculptor Nicola Burrell demonstrated what could be achieved with cardboard.
He has followed his passion in the ensuing years, including designing various logos for his secondary school on a yearly basis.
Leo's most recent creations are his series of cardboard figures, which measure no more than 40cm tall and were painstakingly crafted with small pieces of cardboard.
Miss Burrell said of Leo's work: "It's completely staggering what Leo has achieved working with cardboard. His imagination and creativity are undoubted."
Leo's sculptures will be on display at Turners For Men, on Crouch Street in Colchester, from Friday October 4 between 2-8pm.
The exhibition is also open on October 5, 8 and 9 from 10am-6pm.