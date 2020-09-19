E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk students get backstage pass to Antiques Roadshow in Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 September 2020

L/R: Suffolk New College students Jim Burke, Luke Wilson, Scarlett Cunningham and Daisy Garnett met Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce this week. Picture: JOHN NICE

L/R: Suffolk New College students Jim Burke, Luke Wilson, Scarlett Cunningham and Daisy Garnett met Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce this week. Picture: JOHN NICE

Lucky students from a Suffolk college met the famed host of the Antiques Roadshow when it came to Christchurch Park last week, with backstage passes to see the magic in action.

Four media students from Suffolk New College were invited to meet Fiona Bruce and take a look behind the scenes to learn how the flagship antiques programme is filmed.

The BBC show arrived in Ipswich on Monday, September 14, to film one episode for the season in the grounds of Christchurch Park over two days.

One of the Suffolk students Luke Wilson, 20, particularly enjoyed learning the ropes and said: “It was interesting seeing how everything was set up.”

The four students took part in a filmed segment of the show and as a thank you for being in the piece, Fiona Bruce joined the group for a socially distanced chat – even snapping a group photograph.

For Scarlett Cunningham, 18, from Southwold, this was the highlight of her day, saying it was “especially nice” to meet the host.

As well as taking part in work experience, the students were asked to bring along some items which could potentially be filmed.

The heirlooms checked by experts included a coat from the 1960s, Second World War medals and a sweetheart brooch – though sadly none made the final cut for the episode.

Daisy Garnett from Woodbridge enjoyed the filming process and the 19-year-old said: “It was great to see what happens behind the scenes.”

Jim Burke, 17, from Ipswich got some time in front of the cameras and said he couldn’t wait to see himself on TV.

However, this isn’t the first time young people from Suffolk New College have landed big time work experience as previous media students starred as extras in the blockbuster film Journey’s End.

Other students from the college have created their own TV show with the support of the BBC Introducing team.

Marketing manager at Suffolk New College, Craig Shimmon organised this occasion.

He said: “We would like to thank Ipswich Borough Council and the BBC for giving our learners this fabulous experience.

“The world of media is highly competitive, so to be given the chance to take part in something like this is an opportunity that money can’t buy.”

