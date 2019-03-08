Budding young barristers prepare for legal competition

The group of students from One sixth form college in Ipswich who are taking part in the Bar Mock Trial competition Picture: ONE ONE

A team of budding young barristers from Ipswich are preparing to compete in a national competition which will see them pit their legal wits against other wannabe lawyers from Suffolk schools.

The students are heading to Ipswich Crown Court on Saturday, November 2 for the regional heat Picture: ONE The students are heading to Ipswich Crown Court on Saturday, November 2 for the regional heat Picture: ONE

The Bar Mock Trial competition, which is run by Young Citizens and originally started in 1991, immerses 15 to 18-year-old students in all aspects of a criminal trial.

A group of students from One sixth form college will take part in the regional heat at Ipswich Crown Court on Saturday.

If successful, the team from One will be be invited to the Old Bailey in London next year where they will go up against the winners of the 23 other regional heats.

Ruth Parr, a history teacher at One, said: "While we don't teach A-level law at One, many of our students are considering studying law in the future.

"Therefore, we thought that this would be a great chance for them to get a flavour of this industry, to help determine whether or not this is the career for them."

Students from the team say they are looking forward to the heat.

Zainab Abid, 17, from Ipswich, said: "I got involved as I want to be a solicitor in the future. We don't know who we are up against but we are ready.

"This is a perfect opportunity for me to see if this is the career for me."

Lucy Giarnese, 18, from Ipswich, said: "I want to represent people who need support and I hope this will help my confidence as I want to study law after One. I'm excited by this as it will be a real window into the criminal justice system in this country."

Anna Becker, 17, from Ipswich, said, "We have prepared well but anything can happen - just like it can in a real court case. I'm excited by the challenge."

The team will also include a student from One who will be sketching the events in their role as a court artist.