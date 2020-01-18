E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Person dies on outskirts of Ipswich after apparent medical episode

PUBLISHED: 10:52 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 18 January 2020

Kesgrave Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave Road East in Ipswich was closed while emergency services dealt with a sudden death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency services were called to the eastern edge of Ipswich after somebody died suddenly in public.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said they were called at 7.22am to Woodbridge Road East, near Playford Road, to a sudden death in the area of the public highway.

It is believed the person died as a result of a medical episode, rather than a road traffic collision. Police are not revealing any more details about them at this stage.

The road was closed to allow for emergency services to work at the scene, but it is now open.

