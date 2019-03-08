E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Date confirmed for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

PUBLISHED: 15:20 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:20 06 October 2019

The new-look Cornhill was the backdrop for last year's festive lights switch on Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Details have been announced for Ipswich's 2019 festive lights switch-on.

Ipswich Central, the business improvement district (BID) representing firms in the town, has said the lights will be illuminated at both the tree in the Cornhill and bauble tree outside the University of Suffolk on Thursday, November 21.

The BID also said in an email to its members that the first of the town's late night shopping events will take place on the same evening.

Many shops will stay open until 9pm every Thursday in the run-up to Christmas to give shoppers a chance to get their gifts after work.

Ipswich Central also said it plans to promote the work of independent stores during the festive season, for example by highlighting some of the best window displays.

