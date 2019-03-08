Random speed checks in Ipswich 20mph zones
PUBLISHED: 12:56 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 29 August 2019
© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009
Drivers breaking 20mph speed limits in Ipswich have been warned that they could be caught out by random speed checks being carried out by police.
Police will be carrying out random speed checks in parts of Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY
You may also want to watch:
Anglesea Road, Berners Street and Orford Street are three roads to have adopted the lower speed limit in the interests of safety.
But Suffolk police's Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team has Tweeted for motorists to "please be mindful of the 20mph limit" in those streets, as well as the surrounding residential area.
Officers added: "Police will be doing random speed checks in the area."