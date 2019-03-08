Random speed checks in Ipswich 20mph zones

Parts of Ipswich have 20mph speed limits. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Drivers breaking 20mph speed limits in Ipswich have been warned that they could be caught out by random speed checks being carried out by police.

Anglesea Road, Berners Street and Orford Street are three roads to have adopted the lower speed limit in the interests of safety.

But Suffolk police's Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team has Tweeted for motorists to "please be mindful of the 20mph limit" in those streets, as well as the surrounding residential area.

Officers added: "Police will be doing random speed checks in the area."