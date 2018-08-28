Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

The British Transport Police (BTP) Tweeted this morning that officers had arrested a person in the Suffolk town

The man was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for further questioning and will be dealt with by the UK Home Office later on today.

Officers from BTP East Anglia Tweeted: “We’ve arrested a male on suspicion of an immigration offence at @greateranglia #Ipswich

“He’ll be dealt with by @ukhomeoffice colleagues later on this morning.”

More to follow.