'I did not have many brag-worthy GCSEs...but never give up': Ipswich artist's inspiring words for success

16 July, 2019 - 19:05
Bobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHE

Bobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHE

Bobby Forsythe

"Your passion can never be destroyed" - that is an emerging Ipswich artist's motivational words after overcoming a lack of qualifications to achieve her dreams of university and a career in art.

Bobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHEBobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHE

Bobby Forsythe freely admits that she "did not have many brag-worthy GCSEs" when she left Kesgrave High School aged 16.

That would make the goal of higher education harder for many, as strong A-levels or BTECH qualifications are usually standard requirements for most universities.

Yet nevertheless Miss Forsythe, from Ipswich, said she "made it my aim to better myself" with the goal of making her dreams come true.

She studied art at Suffolk New College and in just a few short years, Miss Forsythe has not only achieved her goal of reading fine art at the University of Suffolk but will graduate with a First Class Honours degree in October.

Bobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHEBobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHE

And she has already been asked to organise her first ever solo exhibition in Ipswich at 3-5 Silent Street, Ipswich.

"Leaving high school I did not have many brag-worthy GCSES and ever since I have made it my aim to better myself," she said.

"I have worked extremely hard to get to university as it was my main goal ever since I started at Kesgrave High School.

Bobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHEBobby Forsythe has opened a new art exhibition called Luminous in Ipswich. Picture: BOBBY FORSYTHE

"I think the message that most readers can take away from my story is why art is important and why it is such a great skill to embrace.

"Also to never give up because even though the grades say one thing your passion can never be destroyed it's a reason to work harder and prove to yourself you can do it."

The 22-year-old's exhibition, which has been running since July 9, is entitled Luminous and will be displayed until July 21.

She says the lighting used in the artwork makes it best to view in darker conditions, typically between 7pm and midnight.

For more information about Miss Forsythe's work, visit gher website.

