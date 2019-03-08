E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Bogus police officer in Ipswich asks man to hand over money

PUBLISHED: 11:12 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 01 October 2019

There have been reports of a 'fraudulent police officer' in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

There have been reports of a 'fraudulent police officer' in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

People have been warned to be on their guard for a "fraudulent police officer" after someone was reportedly asked to hand over money by a man claiming to be from the force.

The warning was Tweeted by Halesworth Police on Tuesday, October 1, who said the incident took place in Ipswich.

Writing about the "report of fraudulent police officer", the real officers from the constabulary said: "Police are urging residents to be alert after an incident in Ipswich where a male was asked to hand over money to a man claiming to be a police officer."

They have asked anyone who sees any suspicious behaviour to report it online via Suffolk Constabulary's online contact form.

