E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Anger at decision to move Ipswich-Kesgrave 66 service bus stop

PUBLISHED: 12:35 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 04 October 2019

The previous stop was here in the old cattle market where seating and shelter was provided. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The previous stop was here in the old cattle market where seating and shelter was provided. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A controversial decision to move where a well-used bus stops in Ipswich town centre had to be made in order to keep the service running, a travel firm has said.

The new bus stop is shared by other veru busy services such as the Copdock Tesco service and Martlesham Park and Ride and doesn't have anywhere for people to shelter. Picture: PAUL GEATERThe new bus stop is shared by other veru busy services such as the Copdock Tesco service and Martlesham Park and Ride and doesn't have anywhere for people to shelter. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The 66 service stop was moved from the Old Cattle Market bus station to outside Revolution in Dogs Head Street in August - where several other routes stop, making it much busier at commuter times.

Whilst the stop in the Old Cattle Market provided plenty of shelters and seating areas, the new location has no shelters or seating at all - leaving bus users vulnerable to the weather.

The move has been criticised by some passengers of the 66, which travels to Kesgrave and Martlesham, with one saying: "The person who decided this has clearly never taken a bus in their life.

"I feel for some of the elderly people who are going to Sainsbury's to do their shopping and then have to stand and fight their way through the crowds."

You may also want to watch:

However David Jordan, marketing manager for First Bus, said: "We had to make those changes in order to keep the service running.

"We had to allow five to seven minutes to get into the Old Cattle Market and turn around and get back out again and that meant people who were getting the 66 service had to sit there and waiting.

"Now that it's on the street, it's much more efficient and we've actually had feedback from our drivers who are saying it's much more efficient and time-saving for them.

"What we are really about is getting people where they need to go on time. And that's a really popular service so it's just helping that to run more efficiently."

The new bus stop location is where busy services such as the Martlesham Park and Ride and the service to Copdock Tesco converge.

One bus passenger said: "You need to keep your wits about you because you can't compare the timetable with the live one you can get on your phone mobile, so it's a real struggle.

"I just can't see the logic of it and the stop they moved it from is still empty so I don't see the sense."

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: RADOSLAW GUT

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Unidentified man found dead in Ipswich business

A man's body has been found in Back Hamlet, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Seaman dies in Port of Ipswich accident

The air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles at the docks in Port of Ipswich during the incident Picture: RADOSLAW GUT

‘The school was her life’ - tributes pour in for teaching assistant Lolly

Lolly Hill's family have paid an emotional tribute to the teaching assistant who has worked at Whitton Primary school for more than 20 years Picture: CONTRIBUTED BY LOLLY HILL'S FAMILY

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Car crashes into garden wall in Ipswich

A car has crashed into a garden wall in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Don Topley: Cricket is drinking in the last chance saloon - why we must embrace The Hundred

The Hundred is a controversial new idea to boost cricket in the UK - the new sides will boast England stars in action. Picture: ECB/PA

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Copdock Motorcycle Show as thousands set to attend massive classic bike event

The 2018 Copdock Motorcycle Show at Trinity Park. Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Find out who were the lucky 13 to win East Suffolk’s community awards

East Suffolk Business and Community Awards winners celebrate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists