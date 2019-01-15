Race for Life Ipswich to be open to men for 2019

Ipswich Race for Life returns to Trinity Park on Saturday, June 23. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It is best known for bringing a sea of pink-dressed women to Ipswich to not only raise funds for a vital cause, but allow people to remember loved ones tragically taken by cancer.

But this year’s popular Race for Life, organised by Cancer Research UK, is set to have a twist - as for the first time men are being invited to take part.

The event is set to return to Trinity Park in Ipswich on Sunday, June 23.

As ever people will be able to run or walk a 5km or 10km route, with no need to train or have the pressure of competing against anyone else.

However this year the course is open to women, children and men - so more people can raise crucial funds and remember loved ones.

Gemma Turpin, Cancer Research UK’s Ipswich event manager, said: “Our Race for Life events have been women-only since they started, over 25 years ago.

“But we now feel the time is right to open them up so that everyone - women, men and children – has the chance to participate together.

“One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer, at some point during their lifetime.

“Sadly, this means nearly everyone is touched by the disease, either directly or through a loved one or friend.

“To make a significant difference in the fight against cancer we need to harness as much energy and commitment as possible – so what better way than involving everyone in the community in our events.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

There is a 30% discount off entry fees for people who register for the race during January, with Cancer Research UK saying cash raised from the event over the years has helped to double the chances of people surviving the illness.

Ms Turpin said: “Our Race for Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. They help people with cancer by raising money for research, including clinical trials which give patients in Ipswich access to the latest treatments.

“You don’t have to be sporty to take part. You don’t need to train or compete against anyone else. All you need to do is go to the Race for Life website, pick an event, sign up and then have fun raising money in whatever way you like.

“The Race for Life is a powerful, inspirational movement which unites participants in Ipswich with people across East Anglia and the whole of the UK.

“Taking part in our Race for Life events enables like-minded people to get together and remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those who have survived.

“At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with cancer, right now.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.