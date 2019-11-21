E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'It just lifts the town' - spot yourself in our Ipswich's Christmas lights switch-on gallery

PUBLISHED: 20:34 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:34 21 November 2019

Stars from the panto and the Mayor of Ipswich switched the lights on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars from the panto and the Mayor of Ipswich switched the lights on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Snowflakes and sparkling decorations brought the festive spirit to Ipswich as hundreds of people celebrated the switch-on of the town's Christmas stunning lights.

Seraphin and Dominique feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCYSeraphin and Dominique feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCY

Traffic chaos on the Orwell Bridge, caused by a vehicle fire, did not stop hundreds of people gathering to celebrate the start of Christmas in Suffolk's waterfront town - even some if members of the 2019 Ipswich Regent panto got caught up in the queues.

Liam, Hugo and Rebecca Sands in front of the Christmas tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNLiam, Hugo and Rebecca Sands in front of the Christmas tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amelia and Carla feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCYAmelia and Carla feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCY

Workers have been busily installing decorations, garlands and lights in the town centre throughout the week ahead of the big event on Thursday, November 21, with a 50ft pine tree from Elveden Forest put in pride of place in the Cornhill.

Entertainment kicked off at 4.30pm, with music played through the evening as children buying sparkling lights and toys to celebrate the yuletide season.

Hundreds of people came to watch the annual Christmas lights switch in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people came to watch the annual Christmas lights switch in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A smattering of snow - even if it was artificial - helped to bring a festive mood to visitors, who were impressed with the bright light displays and the effort organisers had put in to bring people into the town centre.

Hundreds of people came to watch the annual Christmas lights switch in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people came to watch the annual Christmas lights switch in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Thompson, 28, who was visiting with her partner Gareth Brunning and their one-year-old daughter Francesca, said: "I love it. I've always come since I was a kid and I want the tradition to be with Francesca as well.

Hundreds of people came to watch the annual Christmas lights switch in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people came to watch the annual Christmas lights switch in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It just lifts the town and cheers everyone up a bit. People can be a bit down at times but at Christmas time, everyone is a bit more cheery. The organisers put a lot of effort in."

Former Northgate High School student and The Voice contestant Jade Mayjean Peters sang some Christmas classics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFormer Northgate High School student and The Voice contestant Jade Mayjean Peters sang some Christmas classics Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stars from the panto entertained the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStars from the panto entertained the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mel Reynolds, 32, who came with her partner Dom Greentham and their child Maddison, aged three, praised the space at the Cornhill following its revamp last year - which allows it to pack thousands of people into events.

She also said it was a great boost for Ipswich at a time when many towns face challenges retaining shops.

Stars from the panto entertained the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStars from the panto entertained the crowds Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Across the town, the tree which adnorned the Cornhill at Christmas between 2012 and 2016 will light up the Waterfront, outside the University of Suffolk.

Harry, Lisa and Belle having fun in the snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHarry, Lisa and Belle having fun in the snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alesha feeling festive at the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlesha feeling festive at the Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alicia enjoying the panto performance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlicia enjoying the panto performance Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Matilda and Zoe feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMatilda and Zoe feeling festive Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Deborah and Zoe having fun at the lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDeborah and Zoe having fun at the lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Amy and Luke Turner with Isabella and Alice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAmy and Luke Turner with Isabella and Alice Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Alex, Ignacy and Alicia having fun with their glow sticks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAlex, Ignacy and Alicia having fun with their glow sticks Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people came to watch the annual Ipswich Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people came to watch the annual Ipswich Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people came to watch the annual Ipswich Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people came to watch the annual Ipswich Christmas lights switch on Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

