What was Christmas shopping in Ipswich like in 1983?

PUBLISHED: 08:50 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 15 December 2019

The Felixstowe Spinnettes were out to perform for passers by Picture: IVAN SMITH

As Christmas grows closer shops, in town centres everywhere start becoming busier and busier - but in Ipswich in 1983, there was plenty more happening than just a hunt for festive gifts.

Do you spot anyone you recognise from the Felixstowe Spinnettes? Picture: IVAN SMITHDo you spot anyone you recognise from the Felixstowe Spinnettes? Picture: IVAN SMITH

When the Christmas lights officially get switched on, it marks the beginning of late night shopping, giving everyone a chance to buy their presents after work.

Performers were out in the streets to entertain the children during the evening of Christmas shopping Picture: IVAN SMITHPerformers were out in the streets to entertain the children during the evening of Christmas shopping Picture: IVAN SMITH

In the flurry to buy gifts before they sell out, entertainers were scattered all around Ipswich town over the Christmas period just to make a potentially stressful time, a little bit easier.

Santas out in force to enjoy the night of Christmas shopping Picture: IVAN SMITHSantas out in force to enjoy the night of Christmas shopping Picture: IVAN SMITH

Jugglers and clowns made their way around along Tavern Street, putting on small shows and helping people forget about the cold or wet evenings.

Clowns on stilts were out to entertain the children throughout the evening Picture: IVAN SMITHClowns on stilts were out to entertain the children throughout the evening Picture: IVAN SMITH

There were also performances from the Felixstowe Spinnettes and local caroller groups helping bring the festive joy to those getting in their Christmas shopping.

Father Christmas was out to find out what the children wanted for Christmas Picture: IVAN SMITHFather Christmas was out to find out what the children wanted for Christmas Picture: IVAN SMITH

Carollers were out spreading the festive fun Picture: IVAN SMITHCarollers were out spreading the festive fun Picture: IVAN SMITH

Then mayor Douglas Grimwood out roasting chestnuts for passing customers Picture: IVAN SMITHThen mayor Douglas Grimwood out roasting chestnuts for passing customers Picture: IVAN SMITH

