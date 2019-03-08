Video

WATCH: The sausage dogs that had their own pub for a day

Sausage Dogs and their owns came together for a day of puppuccinos and fun at Ipswich's Station Hotel

Suffolk's cutest sausage dogs and their owners came together at Ipswich's Station Hotel for an afternoon of tail wagging and chin wagging.

The Johnson family brought along Pippa, Margo and Bertie for Suffolk's first Dachshund Pub day

The fist-ever Dachshund Pub event in Ipswich, organised by Ipswich teacher Enya Perry, saw dozens of dogs and owners treated to dog treats, party hats, a fun photo booth and even a ball pit for the pups.

The room was full of laughs and yapping, people sipping coffees and dogs indulging in 'puppachinos', all in aid of Dachshunds Health UK which helps dogs with Intervertebral disc disease (IVDD).

Mrs Perry said: "One in four Dachshunds will develop IVDD in their lifetime, we once had a scare with Luna and we were ready to cancel our wedding to fund her treatment.

"For many people dogs are their therapy when I got Luna it really helped with my own anxiety and I think it is important we raise money to support an IVDD charity that helps owners.

Dozens of pups and owners came to the Station Hotel in Burrell Road, Ipswich, for the event

"The Dachshund community in Suffolk is massive and it is always good to meet up with other owners."

IVDD is a condition which in the worse case scenario, can cause paralysis for certain breeds of dogs - particularly Dachshunds.

Treatment costs can run into thousands of pounds.

One visitor to the pub was five-year-old Humphrey, who had bought his owner Sue Hyett, a veterinary nurse from Colchester.

Humphrey, who turned five last week, uses a wheelchair after IVDD left him paralysed in the lower back and back legs

Humphrey was put up for adoption by a previous owner after it was discovered he had Stage 5 IVDD, which has left him completely paralysed in the lower spine and back legs.

After intervention from Dachshund charity, The Red Foundation, he was able to get the treatment he needed and a dog wheelchair to keep him mobile.

Mrs Hyett, who now raises money for the charity, said: "The wheels have completely changed his life.

"The foundation have paid for his wheelchair, for hydrotherapy, for electrotherapy - and he's just so lovely I had to adopt him after he had his treatment.

While some dogs were making friends on the floor, others were sniffing out dog treats at table height

"He loves life. And it's great to get out on different walks and to charity events like this.

After the success of the first Dachshund Pub meeting, Mrs Perry is hoping to organise another one for the Christmas season.

Dachsund events are becoming more and more popular, with the Southwold Sausage Walk attracting more than 150 people from across the country earlier this month.