Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How are our hospitals coping with the heatwave?

25 July, 2019 - 13:30
Ipswich Hospital is reporting a surge of patients during today's hot weather Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Hospital is reporting a surge of patients during today's hot weather Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Hospital is reporting a 'surge' of patients due to the blistering heatwave.

Sun-worshippers will be out in force at the region's beaches today Picture: PA IMAGESSun-worshippers will be out in force at the region's beaches today Picture: PA IMAGES

To cope with the heat, ice lollies are being dished out on wards around the hospital to keep patients cool.

Fresh supplies of scrubs, clothing worn by people working on the wards, are also being delivered to give people the chance for a new set of clothes in the hot weather.

A spokesman for the hospital said: "We have been exceptionally busy recently, we have had a big surge in demand at the hospital.

"But it is not just us, it is happening all over the east of England.

"The heat and weather can bring with it lots of issues, especially for those with respiratory problems. "We are giving out ice lollies to patients to all wards and the staff on the hottest wards are being given fresh supplies of scrubs

"We have air conditioning units in as many places as possible and we are encouraging people to look after each other today.

You may also want to watch:

"We also have

"We advise people to stay out of the sunshine, to make sure they are wearing a hat and putting on plenty of sun cream.

"We advise to make sure you are drinking lots of water and keeping hydrated,

"July is always a very busy period for us. "We would ask everyone to keep and eye on and think about one another.

"If you have neighbours who have an underlying medical condition, pop in and see them to make sure they are well."

West Suffolk Hospital said it hasn't seen an marked increase in admissions with to heat related conditions but is very busy.

Rowan Procter, executive chief nurse at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "It's really important we take extra steps in periods of warm weather to make sure staff and patients are as comfortable as possible.

"That can be everything from doing extra water rounds on our wards to make sure patients are keeping hydrated, to providing patients and staff with free ice lollies to help them keep cool.

"We haven't seen a real increase in heat-related conditions, but we are very busy, and ask our community to help us by choosing the appropriate help for their condition."

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Mercury hits 34C in East Anglia - and is likely to rise through the afternoon

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where is the hottest place in Suffolk today?

Yesterday the hottest temperature was recorded in Suffolk - but how hot will it get today? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nearly 300 trains cancelled due to heat

Almost 300 Greater Anglia trains have been cancelled due to the heatwave Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Kings of Anglia - Judge’s future, Lambert’s comments, Norwich interest in Dozzell and another injury

Alan Judge and Andre Dozzell are both the subject of transfer interest
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists