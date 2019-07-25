How are our hospitals coping with the heatwave?

Ipswich Hospital is reporting a surge of patients during today's hot weather

Ipswich Hospital is reporting a 'surge' of patients due to the blistering heatwave.

Sun-worshippers will be out in force at the region's beaches today

To cope with the heat, ice lollies are being dished out on wards around the hospital to keep patients cool.

Fresh supplies of scrubs, clothing worn by people working on the wards, are also being delivered to give people the chance for a new set of clothes in the hot weather.

A spokesman for the hospital said: "We have been exceptionally busy recently, we have had a big surge in demand at the hospital.

"But it is not just us, it is happening all over the east of England.

"The heat and weather can bring with it lots of issues, especially for those with respiratory problems. "We are giving out ice lollies to patients to all wards and the staff on the hottest wards are being given fresh supplies of scrubs

"We have air conditioning units in as many places as possible and we are encouraging people to look after each other today.

"We advise people to stay out of the sunshine, to make sure they are wearing a hat and putting on plenty of sun cream.

"We advise to make sure you are drinking lots of water and keeping hydrated,

"July is always a very busy period for us. "We would ask everyone to keep and eye on and think about one another.

"If you have neighbours who have an underlying medical condition, pop in and see them to make sure they are well."

West Suffolk Hospital said it hasn't seen an marked increase in admissions with to heat related conditions but is very busy.

Rowan Procter, executive chief nurse at the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: "It's really important we take extra steps in periods of warm weather to make sure staff and patients are as comfortable as possible.

"That can be everything from doing extra water rounds on our wards to make sure patients are keeping hydrated, to providing patients and staff with free ice lollies to help them keep cool.

"We haven't seen a real increase in heat-related conditions, but we are very busy, and ask our community to help us by choosing the appropriate help for their condition."