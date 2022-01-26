Updated
'Don't be alarmed': fire crews do high-rise training in Ipswich town centre
- Credit: Archant
People in Ipswich have been told not to worry if they see a large number of firefighters in the town centre this evening.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service is conducting a training exercise at the AXA building in Civic Drive from 7pm this evening (January 26).
In a tweet Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Don't be alarmed if you see a large number of fire engines and firefighters in the vicinity of Civic Drive and Portman Road in Ipswich this evening.
"Crews are taking part in a training exercise at the AXA building from 7pm."
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Tonight’s exercise is the first of four we will be running over the next few weeks.
"We are bringing teams in from across the county to simulate responding to a fire in a high-rise residential building.
"Teams will be looking to exercise implementing safe systems of work, tackling the fire, ensuring residents safety, and working with partner agencies.
"We would like to thank AXA for their support with this training exercise."