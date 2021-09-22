Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our first class school pictures from 2002?
- Credit: Archant
Over the past few weeks thousands of children across Suffolk have walked through the school gates for the first time.
In coming weeks they will be posing for first class photos to be published in our special supplement just as so many Suffolk children have over the years.
Here we look back at the Class of 2002 - many of whom will have now graduated university and be working.
Pictures from our archive show dozens of beaming children line up with their classmates back in 2002 for the traditional photograph.
To celebrate the start of the academic year, we are preparing to launch our special souvenir editions containing first class pictures from Suffolk primaries next month.
The yearly signature 'First Class' pullout will be available in the East Anglian Daily Times on Tuesday, October 19, with the Ipswich Star containing the feature the following day.
To order copies of our archive photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.