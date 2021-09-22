Can you spot yourself in our first class school pictures from 2002?

Gallery

Published: 12:49 PM September 22, 2021

Bacton Primary School students at the start of their school lives - Credit: Archant

Over the past few weeks thousands of children across Suffolk have walked through the school gates for the first time.

In coming weeks they will be posing for first class photos to be published in our special supplement just as so many Suffolk children have over the years.

Hadleigh Primary School pupils smile for the camera - Credit: Archant

Here we look back at the Class of 2002 - many of whom will have now graduated university and be working.

Rushmere Hall Primary School's first class in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Pictures from our archive show dozens of beaming children line up with their classmates back in 2002 for the traditional photograph.

Youngsters pose for the picture at Sidegate Lane Primary School in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

To celebrate the start of the academic year, we are preparing to launch our special souvenir editions containing first class pictures from Suffolk primaries next month.

Gusford Primary pupils pose with their classmates - Credit: Archant

The yearly signature 'First Class' pullout will be available in the East Anglian Daily Times on Tuesday, October 19, with the Ipswich Star containing the feature the following day.

St Joseph's School's first class in 2002 - Credit: Archant

To order copies of our archive photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.