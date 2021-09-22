News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our first class school pictures from 2002?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:49 PM September 22, 2021   
Bacton Primary School students at the start of their school lives

Bacton Primary School students at the start of their school lives - Credit: Archant

Over the past few weeks thousands of children across Suffolk have walked through the school gates for the first time.

In coming weeks they will be posing for first class photos to be published in our special supplement just as so many Suffolk children have over the years.

Hadleigh Primary School pupils smile for the camera

Hadleigh Primary School pupils smile for the camera - Credit: Archant

Here we look back at the Class of 2002 - many of whom will have now graduated university and be working.

Rushmere Hall Primary School's first class in 2002

Rushmere Hall Primary School's first class in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Pictures from our archive show dozens of beaming children line up with their classmates back in 2002 for the traditional photograph.

Youngsters pose for the picture at Sidegate Lane Primary School in Ipswich

Youngsters pose for the picture at Sidegate Lane Primary School in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

To celebrate the start of the academic year, we are preparing to launch our special souvenir editions containing first class pictures from Suffolk primaries next month.

Gusford Primary pupils pose with their classmates

Gusford Primary pupils pose with their classmates - Credit: Archant

The yearly signature 'First Class' pullout will be available in the East Anglian Daily Times on Tuesday, October 19, with the Ipswich Star containing the feature the following day.

St Joseph's School's first class in 2002

St Joseph's School's first class in 2002 - Credit: Archant

To order copies of our archive photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

You may also want to watch:

Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Two people have been arrested after an assault in Whitehouse Road

Suffolk Live

Two arrested after man assaulted in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Members of the public dispose of their garden waste at Foxhall Recycling Centre

New online booking system for Suffolk recycling centres

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer resigned from Hintlesham Golf Club last week after he was allegedly subjected to racist

TV

'I'm not a victim no more': Kieron Dyer opens up about childhood abuse

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Chicken pasanda curry

Food and Drink

What are the best curry houses in Ipswich?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon