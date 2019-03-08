Fascinating historic images from 1966 when Funtasia came to Ipswich

American football at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED David Kindred

It’s was simply a case of all fun and games at a funday in Ipswich in 1966.

A man lets out birds for a show at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED A man lets out birds for a show at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Ipswich Funtasia Day played host to a variety of talented acts, demonstrations and animal shows.

A fly past at the 1966 Funtasia celebrations Picture DAVID KINDRED A fly past at the 1966 Funtasia celebrations Picture DAVID KINDRED

One of the biggest attractions was an American football demonstration with each team portraying their sporting prowess to the crowds.

A ball game played on motor bikes to entertain the crowds of Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED A ball game played on motor bikes to entertain the crowds of Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Motorbike football also proved popular with those attending the event with players competing with a giant football.

A young girl leading donkey rides for people at the 1966 funtasia in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED A young girl leading donkey rides for people at the 1966 funtasia in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A more traditonally British attaction was a flypast by a G-ASXI aircraft while donkey rides were available for children to enable them to see the Funtasia from a different vantage point.

Judo demostration Picture: DAVID KINDRED Judo demostration Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Budding young athletes performed in judo demonstrations while there were smiles all round for thrill-seekers young and old at the fun fair.

Parade at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED Parade at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise any of these happy faces at the Funtasia in Ipswich 1966?