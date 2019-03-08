Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fascinating historic images from 1966 when Funtasia came to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 13:07 21 April 2019

American football at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED

American football at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED

David Kindred

It’s was simply a case of all fun and games at a funday in Ipswich in 1966.

A man lets out birds for a show at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDREDA man lets out birds for a show at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Ipswich Funtasia Day played host to a variety of talented acts, demonstrations and animal shows.

A fly past at the 1966 Funtasia celebrations Picture DAVID KINDREDA fly past at the 1966 Funtasia celebrations Picture DAVID KINDRED

One of the biggest attractions was an American football demonstration with each team portraying their sporting prowess to the crowds.

A ball game played on motor bikes to entertain the crowds of Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDREDA ball game played on motor bikes to entertain the crowds of Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Motorbike football also proved popular with those attending the event with players competing with a giant football.

A young girl leading donkey rides for people at the 1966 funtasia in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDREDA young girl leading donkey rides for people at the 1966 funtasia in Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A more traditonally British attaction was a flypast by a G-ASXI aircraft while donkey rides were available for children to enable them to see the Funtasia from a different vantage point.

Judo demostration Picture: DAVID KINDREDJudo demostration Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Budding young athletes performed in judo demonstrations while there were smiles all round for thrill-seekers young and old at the fun fair.

Parade at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDREDParade at the Funtasia Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise any of these happy faces at the Funtasia in Ipswich 1966?

The youngsters of 1966 enjoying the funfair Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe youngsters of 1966 enjoying the funfair Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Chinese restaurant in Ipswich town centre closes down

The Golden Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: Su Anderson.

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Mum stole £236,000 from employers after gambling ‘spiralled out of control’

Rebecca Mowat, of Humber Doucy Lane in Ipswich, has been jailed for three years Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man seriously injured in town centre fight

The incident happened near St Lawrence Church in Ipswich town centre Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man who slept in three empty homes convicted of breaking windows

Bradley Hall had denied breaking windows to access property in Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Seasiders beaten in the sunshine as Francis announces retirement

Henry Barley wheels away after equalising for the Seasiders at Coggeshall. Picture: STAN BASTON

Long queues on A12 heading for Suffolk after crash

Traffic is queueing on the A12 after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

See inside stunning home with a heated swimming pool and five acres of land

Could this be your dream home? Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Were you playing for Felixstowe Rugby Club in 1972?

Try, try and try again, Felixstowe rugby Picture: JOHN KERR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists