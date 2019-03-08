Fascinating historic images from 1966 when Funtasia came to Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 13:07 21 April 2019
David Kindred
It’s was simply a case of all fun and games at a funday in Ipswich in 1966.
The Ipswich Funtasia Day played host to a variety of talented acts, demonstrations and animal shows.
One of the biggest attractions was an American football demonstration with each team portraying their sporting prowess to the crowds.
Motorbike football also proved popular with those attending the event with players competing with a giant football.
A more traditonally British attaction was a flypast by a G-ASXI aircraft while donkey rides were available for children to enable them to see the Funtasia from a different vantage point.
Budding young athletes performed in judo demonstrations while there were smiles all round for thrill-seekers young and old at the fun fair.
Do you recognise any of these happy faces at the Funtasia in Ipswich 1966?