Looking back to the Ipswich gala and fete of 1981
PUBLISHED: 11:18 14 April 2019
Archant
Today we are sharing with you the Ipswich gala and fete, which took place in 1981.
Christchurch Park was host to a variety of different entertainment from clowns for the children, dancing, BMX stunt shows and much more.
The majorettes twirled their batons with big smiles on their faces, as they performed their synchronised act as a team.
A group of plant enthusiasts are pictured standing proudly next to a huge cactus stool, with a host of small and large prickly plants.
Youngsters in a military style band are also seen preparing to march and play their music to entertain the crowd.
Dogs with their owners paraded around the park, to showcase their well groomed good looks in canine contests.
A group of senior dancers performed a group piece, the ladies dressed in frilled skirts and the men dressed in ties and black trousers.
