Looking back to the Ipswich gala and fete of 1981

PUBLISHED: 11:18 14 April 2019

Clowning around at the Ipswich Gala and Fete in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Clowning around at the Ipswich Gala and Fete in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Today we are sharing with you the Ipswich gala and fete, which took place in 1981.

BMX stunt show Picture: ARCHANTBMX stunt show Picture: ARCHANT

Christchurch Park was host to a variety of different entertainment from clowns for the children, dancing, BMX stunt shows and much more.

Majorettes twirl their batons and smile to the people Picture: ARCHANTMajorettes twirl their batons and smile to the people Picture: ARCHANT

The majorettes twirled their batons with big smiles on their faces, as they performed their synchronised act as a team.

The youthful military style band, entertain with their music Picture: ARCHANTThe youthful military style band, entertain with their music Picture: ARCHANT

An elderly group smile next to their cactus stand Picture: ARCHANTAn elderly group smile next to their cactus stand Picture: ARCHANT

A well groomed dog stands proud next to its owner, for the dog competition Picture: ARCHANTA well groomed dog stands proud next to its owner, for the dog competition Picture: ARCHANT

Lets dance! Were you at the Ipswich Gala in 1981? Picture: ARCHANTLets dance! Were you at the Ipswich Gala in 1981? Picture: ARCHANT

A group of plant enthusiasts are pictured standing proudly next to a huge cactus stool, with a host of small and large prickly plants.

colourful balloons for sale Picture: ARCHANTcolourful balloons for sale Picture: ARCHANT

Youngsters in a military style band are also seen preparing to march and play their music to entertain the crowd.

Dogs with their owners paraded around the park, to showcase their well groomed good looks in canine contests.

A group of senior dancers performed a group piece, the ladies dressed in frilled skirts and the men dressed in ties and black trousers.

Do you recognise any of these faces at the 1981 gala in Ipswich? Email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

