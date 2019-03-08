Looking back to the 1989 Ipswich Gang Show
PUBLISHED: 19:24 10 April 2019
John Kerr
Singing, dancing and plenty of laughter – it’s the Ipswich Gang Show in 1989.
The Scouts, Girl Guides and their leaders took to the stage with a variety of acts to put on a fine evening of entertainment to entertain packs and units from across the county plus parents and supporters.
Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr went along to the show – capturing the great diversity on stage as the young performers dressed in colourful clown outfits illuminated the stage with their happy faces and older performers donned Hawaiian themed outfits.
Camp fire singing as well as extravagant dance routines provided lots for people to enjoy.
This year’s show – taking place at the Great School Theatre, Ivry Street, Ipswich, this month – will be the 81st year.
