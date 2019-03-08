Looking back to the 1989 Ipswich Gang Show

Fancy dress galore, the performers style a variety of different costumes for the show Picture: JOHN KERR John Kerr

Singing, dancing and plenty of laughter – it’s the Ipswich Gang Show in 1989.

Entertaining by candlelight at the Gang Show in 1989 Picture: JOHN KERR Entertaining by candlelight at the Gang Show in 1989 Picture: JOHN KERR

The Scouts, Girl Guides and their leaders took to the stage with a variety of acts to put on a fine evening of entertainment to entertain packs and units from across the county plus parents and supporters.

Clowning around! Picture: JOHN KERR Clowning around! Picture: JOHN KERR

The gang sing and dance the night away Picture: JOHN KERR The gang sing and dance the night away Picture: JOHN KERR

Aloha! The gang's all hear for a night of entertainment in 1989 Picture: JOHN KERR Aloha! The gang's all hear for a night of entertainment in 1989 Picture: JOHN KERR

One of the performers having a great time entertaining the crowd Picture: JOHN KERR One of the performers having a great time entertaining the crowd Picture: JOHN KERR

The big Finale! Picture: JOHN KERR The big Finale! Picture: JOHN KERR

Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr went along to the show – capturing the great diversity on stage as the young performers dressed in colourful clown outfits illuminated the stage with their happy faces and older performers donned Hawaiian themed outfits.

Camp fire singing as well as extravagant dance routines provided lots for people to enjoy.

This year’s show – taking place at the Great School Theatre, Ivry Street, Ipswich, this month – will be the 81st year.

Did you perform in the Ipswich 1989 Gang Show? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk