Learner driver caught using mobile phone

Driving whilst using a mobile phone is certainly not something a driving instructor would recommend.

And now the vehicle of a learner who was driving unsupervised without L-plates has been seized - after police said they saw the motorist doing just that.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team stopped the green Volkswagen Polo in Ipswich on Monday, May 13.

They Tweeted afterwards: "The driver of this car was seen in #Ipswich using a mobile phone and when stopped found to be a provisional licence holder only who also had no L-plates and was unsupervised. #seized and #TOR issued."

A TOR is a traffic offence report which is issued to motorists commiting road offences. They can result in a fine or a summons to court.

Learner drivers have to supervised at all times when they are on the road, whether that is by a qualified driving instructor or another motorist who meets the rules.

Any car being driven by a provisional licence holder must also display L plates at all times.