Snow could come to Suffolk this weekend

Areas like Long Melford could see a dusting of snow, with freezing rain also forecast Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

It’s snow joke - the Met Office has forecast the cold stuff this weekend in Suffolk and north Essex.

Ipswich is right on the edge of a Met Office weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ipswich is right on the edge of a Met Office weather warning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Experts at East Anglian forecaster Weatherquest believe that snow will be unlikely in the county as a whole, but there is a chance of freezing rain and patches of snow.

Wet surfaces overnight could cause icy roads on Sunday and Monday morning so leave more time to travel.

Saturday top temperatures are going to be around 3C, with Sunday getting as high as 6C in the day.

The areas most likely to be hit are inland, with coastal areas of Suffolk and Essex expected to avoid a dusting of snow.

the potential snow is not expected to rival the blizzards of the Beast from the East Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN the potential snow is not expected to rival the blizzards of the Beast from the East Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What does the Met Office say?

East Anglia could be exposed periods of freezing rain, leading to some dangerous travelling conditions.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are expected.

Some short term loss of power and other services can be expected.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and large waves.

Forecasters say that being prepared will make all travelling easier, so pack blankets, water, food and first aid kits in cars in the event you get stranded.

What should you do on the roads?

Breakdown cover provider Green Flag is expecting to service up to 126,300 calls and over 76,600 breakdowns between December 16 and 18.

Their tips for reaching your destination in snowy weather are:

• Check your speed and accelerate and decelerate gently - even if the roads have been gritted they are likely to be slippery.

• Give more warning than usual to other drivers - when turning, stopping or changing lane.

• Keep plenty of distance between cars - if you pass the same landmarks as the car in front of you within three seconds, you may be following too closely.

• Check whether your car has ABS anti-lock brakes. In the unlikely event that it does not, pump the brake pedal slowly to prevent the wheels locking up and skidding.

• Be extra-wary of black ice. It is an invisible hazard that can cause cars to lose control.

• Approach corners at a steady speed and a low gear. Don’t touch the clutch unless you have to, steer smoothly and avoid braking on bends.

• Make sure all passengers are wearing seat belts.

• Ensure you are familiar with the ventilation system in your car to prevent windows from steaming up - air conditioning will keep windows free from mist and condensation.