High profile murder case detective wins policing's 'players' player' award

DCI Mike Brown (left) and DC Richard Morgan at the Police Federation National Detectives' Forum (PFNDF) Awards in Birmingham Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A detective who worked on major investigations including the murder of an Ipswich teenager has been awarded for his contribution to policing.

DC Richard Morgan was a regional winner at the Police Federation National Detectives' Forum (PFNDF) Awards.

A member of the joint major investigation team for the last five years, DC Morgan received a Detective Recognition Award - presented for outstanding contributions to detective policing - often behind the scenes.

In recent times, DC Morgan has dedicated himself as officer-in-charge of a number of significant cases, while supporting the department as an enquiry officer.

Over the past three-and-a-half years, he has been heavily involved in investigating a number of high profile crimes.

He worked on the case of former soldier Shaun Ryan, who stabbed his wife to death in their Felixstowe home in April 2016.

Ryan was detained in a psychiatric hospital until well enough to be transferred to a prison to serve 12 years, with an extension of five years.

DC Morgan received a commendation by the prosecution expert for his knowledge of the killer's history.

He was also involved in the investigation into the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Packard Avenue in June 2018.

After completing an interview advisors course, DC Morgan was able to provide interview support to colleagues in relation to the case, which ended with five people being jailed for a total 104 years.

DC Morgan also took on investigator role in the case of 18-year-old Rishawn Mohammed, who was sentenced to 21 months in a young offender institution for stabbing a 16-year-old in Ipswich.

DC Morgan said he was surprised, humbled and honoured to receive the award.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Brown who nominated his colleague, said: "Richard's work rate and attention to detail is quite simply phenomenal and the recognition is just reward."

Suffolk Police Federation general secretary, Ben Hudson said: "The recognition award is a very special one for any detective to win as it is effectively our players' player award."

Assistant Chief Constable Simon Megicks said: "Richard's award demonstrates the clear value and importance of having quality detectives across the organisation investigating crime."