Green light for Suffolk New College four-storey block with mock hospital

Suffolk New College's revised plans for a four-storey care and health sciences block have now been approved by Ipswich Borough Council. - Credit: Archant / Suffolk New College

Ambitious new plans for a four-storey health and social care block with a mock hospital have been approved.

The new education centre for Suffolk New College will be built on the corner of Dove Street and Rope Walk in Ipswich.

A motorcycle parking area will also be built within the college grounds.

The application was initially approved in December, but revised plans submitted in June gave an indication of what the centre will look like.

The block will provide students studying care and health sciences with bespoke labs and teaching areas.

A two-bedroom mock hospital ward will be installed on the first floor, as will a therapies room and teaching area.

The ground floor will include two kitchenettes, an IT hub, a breakout space and a classroom, which is marked for nursery and childcare and general teaching.

The second floor will also include a therapies lab, a prep room and teaching space.

The third floor will have a classroom for general teaching.

Each floor will be accessible via a lift, and will be complete with toilet facilities. Smart screens will be installed on every storey.

Viv Gillespie is Principal of Suffolk New College. - Credit: Suffolk New College

Principal of the College, Viv Gillespie, said: “This project is another major step forward for us and we are very excited that this news means we will be able to provide specialist facilities, primarily in health, care and science areas to support young people living in Ipswich and beyond.

“We are in talks with the Department for Education to work out a timeline and we feel very privileged to benefit from this post-16 capacity fund.”

Education providers for students aged 16 to 19 can apply for funding through the Department of Education.

Ms Gillespie continued: “I’d like to thank the college team who were involved in putting the project together.” She added that the project will also be supported by college funding.

She concluded: “This announcement will enable us to help positively re-shape the educational landscape in this region as we continue to offer an exceptional student experience to the lives of all those who choose to study with us.”