10 Ipswich cafés and restaurants increase outdoor seating

28 September, 2020 - 07:25
Outdoor seating is being increased at cafes and restaurants in Ipswich following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Outdoor seating is being increased at 10 Ipswich cafes and restaurants - as part of changes to enable greater social distancing at eateries.

Covid-secure rules limit the number of people who can eat and drink in venues.

But the Business and Planning Act 2020 aims to simplify and speed up the process of applying for outdoor seating on pavements, to try to offset the impact and give customers more space.

As such, Ipswich Borough Council has approved 10 applications to provide 39 extra tables and 132 chairs across the town.

The venues to benefit are:

■ Café 43, in Carr Street

■ Hanks Deli, Carr Street

■ On The Huh, in St Peter’s Street

■ Rep Live, in Tower Street

■ Café Myra, in St Nicholas Street

■ Shipwright Arms, in Wherstead Road

■ Salt N Pepper, in Tacket Street

■ Café Bon Bon in Buttermarket

■ Ipswich Town Hall in Cornhill

■ The Waterfront, in Regatta Quay.

Ipswich Central business improvement district has offered to fund up to £100 each for the first 20 applications.

Other venues which want to apply should visit Ipswich Borough Council’s pavement licensing page.

