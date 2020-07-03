E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Public toilets to reopen at Ipswich parks

PUBLISHED: 17:36 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 03 July 2020

Public toilets are reopening in Ipswich parks. Pictured is Chirstchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public toilets are reopening in Ipswich parks. Pictured is Chirstchurch Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy Brown

Public toilets are to reopen at Ipswich’s parks for those who need to a spend a penny while visiting the town’s open spaces.

The sun sets over Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe sun sets over Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Public loos were closed when the crisis broke in March, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

As restrictions have been relaxed over the past few weeks, Ipswich Borough Council has reopened the toilets at Christchurch Park and Holywells Park for walkers and sunbathers who might need them.

You may also want to watch:

However, with even more restrictions being lifted on “Super Saturday”, government guidelines say public loos should be kept open – albeit carefully managed, to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus.

Christchurch Park's public toilets had already reopened - now more facilities will reopen at other Ipswich parks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNChristchurch Park's public toilets had already reopened - now more facilities will reopen at other Ipswich parks. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Borough Council’s weekly coronavirus update stated: “We will be opening public toilets in our other parks on July 4 with an enhanced level of cleaning being provided.”

MORE: 96 play areas in Ipswich get go-ahead to reopen after major inspection

The council said it expects parks to be busier in the coming weeks, as families make use of 96 play areas in the town being reopened to the public.

