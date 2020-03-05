Series of bin fires reported in Ipswich over night

A number of bin fires were reported in Ipswich on Wednesday night.

Three separate bin fires were reported in the centre of Ipswich on Wednesday night.

The first, a relatively small fire, was reported on Dogs Head Street at 10.20pm.

Another bin fire was reported on Rope Walk 30 minutes later.

One witness said: "I was just coming home about 10.45 ish.

"As I approached I thought it was a BBQ in someone's front garden."

The witness said she had been surprised by what she had seen and spoke with others on the scene who had already called fire crews to the scene.

A third fire was reported on Fore Street just after 11pm.

Three bins were found to be alight with fire having spread to a nearby hedge.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that it had been made aware of the two later fires but said they were not being linked at this stage.